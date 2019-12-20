LG G8X ThinQ launched in India for Rs 49,999

The LG G8X ThinQ comes in Aurora Black colour and will be available across all retail outlets starting tomorrow.

LG announced the LG G8X ThinQ smartphone at the IFA 2019 event in Berlin in September this year. Now the company has launched LG G8X ThinQ in India for Rs 49,999. The LG G8X ThinQ comes in Aurora Black colour and will be available across all retail outlets starting tomorrow.

The LG G8X ThinQ features a 6.4-inch FHD+ FullVision OLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio on the inside and a 2.1-inch Mono Cover Display on the outside. The DualScreen can be used for showing two apps at the same time, multitasking or when gaming. It weighs 134 grams, doesn’t come with its own battery and can be used at 0-degree, 104-degree and 180-degree angles. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Octa-core processor with Adreno 640 GPU coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The storage can be expanded up to 2TB via micro-sd card slot.





The LG G8X ThinQ features a dual rear camera set up which consists of 12MP with f/1.8 aperture, 1.4µm pixel size, 78° lens and 13MP ultra wide camera with f/2.4 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size, 136° lens, LED flash/ On the front, there’s a 32MP selfie camera with f/1.9 aperture, 0.8μm pixel size and 79-degree field of view. The smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie and is backed up by a 4,000mAh battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor.



The phone is MIL-STD 810G certified and comes with Water, dust resistance. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0. It measures 159.3 x 75.8 x 8.4mm and the weight is 192grams.

Commenting on the launch, Advait Vaidya, Business Head - Mobile Division, LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd, said: "We are delighted to introduce LG G8X ThinQ to our consumers with dual screen as a differentiated factor. It comes with two displays allowing two apps running parallel on each screen thus making multitasking much easier for its users. I am sure, this phone will redefine the way our consumers interact with the device. We will continue to innovate and expand the world of our smartphones and the Dual Screen and continue our journey to help create the best user experience."



