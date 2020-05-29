iQOO 3 price slashed for a limited period of time in India, now starts at Rs 31,990

iQOO 3 is available in two colour options - Quantum Silver and Tornado Black.

iQOO, today announced discounts on its iQOO3 smartphone. The offer will be applicable on all iQOO3 variants starting May 29 till June 15, 2020.



iQOO3 is now priced at Rs 31,990 for the 8+128GB (4G) variant, Rs 34,990 for the 8+256GB (4G) variant and Rs 41,990 for the 12+256GB (5G) variant as against Rs 34,990, Rs 37,990 and Rs 44,990 respectively they were priced earlier.



The devices are available in two colour options - Quantum Silver and Tornado Black. Customers purchasing iQOO3 with ICICI credit card will get an instant benefit of Rs 3,000 on all variants of iQOO3. They can avail this additional offer by using ICICI Credit Card or by purchasing iQOO3 on EMI. The ICICI offer on iQOO 3 will be applicable in India on Flipkart and iqoo.com. Additionally, customers can avail no cost EMI for up to 12 months.





The company has also announced regular software updates and confirmed that iQOO 3 will be one of the first smartphones to receive Android 11 OS update, a guaranteed update to Android 12 and regular OTA updates for three years.

The iQOO 3 features a 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with 409ppi pixel density, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. It is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. The smartphone is juiced up by a 4,400mAh battery with 55W Super FlashCharge technology that can charge the smartphone up to 50 per cent in just 15 minutes.

On the camera front, the smartphone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.46 aperture and 20x digital Zoom, 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera. iQoo 3 runs on Android 10 with iQoo UI on top.



Speaking on this announcement, Mr. Gagan Arora, Director-Marketing, iQOO India said, “iQOO3 has received an overwhelming response till now and we are thankful to our customers in India. At this time of global pandemic, we would like to offer custosmers with a value-for-money flagship that packs latest software and hardware and ensures smooth interface. With the latest additional offer via ICICI Bank, we aim to offer a true flagship smartphone experience at an affordable price point.”