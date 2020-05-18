Xiaomi Mi 10 now available for sale in India

Xiaomi Mi 10 comes in Coral Green and Twilight Grey colours.

Xiaomi recently launched the Mi 10 5G smartphone in India. Now the smartphone is available for sale in India via mi.com and Amazon. It can also be purchased via Mi-partnered offline stores as well.



Xiaomi Mi 10 is priced at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version and Rs 54,999 for the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage version. It comes in Coral Green and Twilight Grey colours.



Launch offers on the Mi 10 5G include a cashback worth up to Rs 3,000 on transactions made through HDFC Bank cards. There is also an extended No Cost EMI option for upto 12 months for customers purchasing the phone through an online or offline channel. Pre-order customers will also get a 10000 mAh Mi Wireless Power Bank worth Rs 2,499.





Xiaomi Mi 10 has a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED (1080 x 2340 pixels) display with curved edges and 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor with 5G support, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The smartphone also has up to 256GB of onboard storage.



The cameras are the big highlight of Xiaomi Mi 10, with the phone getting a 108-megapixel lens as the primary sensor. Mi 10 sports a quad-camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor with a 7-element lens, 1/1.33-inch sensor, and OIS support, 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with a 123-degree field of view and f/2.4 aperture, and a pair of 2-megapixel cameras with f/2.4 lenses. There is a 20-megapixel selfie camera upfront.



The Mi 10 runs MIUI 11, based on Android 10. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. The phone packs a 4780mAh battery with support for 30W wired and wireless fast charging and 10w wireless reverse charging.



Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C. The phones measure 162.6×74.8×8.96mm and the weight is 208 grams.







