Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi 10 now available for sale in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 18, 2020 12:33 pm

Latest News

Xiaomi Mi 10 comes in Coral Green and Twilight Grey colours.

Xiaomi recently launched the Mi 10 5G smartphone in India. Now the smartphone is available for sale in India via mi.com and Amazon. It can also be purchased via Mi-partnered offline stores as well.

Xiaomi Mi 10 is priced at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version and Rs 54,999 for the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage version. It comes in Coral Green and Twilight Grey colours.

Launch offers on the Mi 10 5G include a cashback worth up to Rs 3,000 on transactions made through HDFC Bank cards. There is also an extended No Cost EMI option for upto 12 months for customers purchasing the phone through an online or offline channel. Pre-order customers will also get a 10000 mAh Mi Wireless Power Bank worth Rs 2,499.


Xiaomi Mi 10 has a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED (1080 x 2340 pixels) display with curved edges and 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor with 5G support, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The smartphone also has up to 256GB of onboard storage.

The cameras are the big highlight of Xiaomi Mi 10, with the phone getting a 108-megapixel lens as the primary sensor. Mi 10 sports a quad-camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor with a 7-element lens, 1/1.33-inch sensor, and OIS support, 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with a 123-degree field of view and f/2.4 aperture, and a pair of 2-megapixel cameras with f/2.4 lenses. There is a 20-megapixel selfie camera upfront.

The Mi 10 runs MIUI 11, based on Android 10. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. The phone packs a 4780mAh battery with support for 30W wired and wireless fast charging and 10w wireless reverse charging.

Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C. The phones measure 162.6×74.8×8.96mm and the weight is 208 grams.

Xiaomi Mi 10 launched in India with 108MP camera, price starts at Rs 49,999

Should you spend Rs 49,999 on Xiaomi Mi 10?

OnePlus 8 Pro vs Mi 10: Which flagship phone worth buying?

Latest News from Xiaomi

Tags: Xiaomi Mi 10 sale Xiaomi Mi 10 Xiaomi Mi 10 launch Xiaomi Mi 10 specs Xiaomi Mi 10 price Xiaomi Mi 10 features Xiaomi Mi 10 specs Xiaomi Mi 10 launch in India

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme X50 Pro Player key specs and pricing revealed online

OnePlus 8 to be available for sale today at 2PM via Amazon

Moto G8 Power Lite to launch in India on May 21

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?

Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?
Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV

Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: 1st impression

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: 1st impression
Realme Narzo 10: Unboxing and 1st Impression

Realme Narzo 10: Unboxing and 1st Impression
Megapixels don't mean quality: Vivo

Megapixels don't mean quality: Vivo
Vivo V19 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Latest Picture Story

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies