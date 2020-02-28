  • 11:36 Feb 28, 2020

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite new variant with 512GB launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 28, 2020 11:15 am

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite was launched in India recently for Rs 39,999 for the 8GB and 128GB storage. Now the company has announced the launch of a new 512GB variant of the Galaxy S10 Lite. The new variant is priced at Rs 44,999.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite 8GB + 512GB variant will be available in three colours- Prism White, Prism Black and Prism Blue starting March 1 across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung e-shop and leading online portals. Consumers can avail an additional upgrade bonus of up to Rs 5000 in exchange of their old smartphones.

 

Galaxy S10 Lite comes with Samsung’s ecosystem of intelligent apps and services, including Bixby (Vision, Lens Mode, Routines), Samsung Pay and Samsung Health. It is protected with defense-grade security platform Samsung Knox.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite runs Android 10 with the One UI 2.0 skin on top. It features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Besides, it has an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. 

 

Under the hood, the phone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor along with Adreno 640 GPU. It is backed by 8GB of RAM along with 512GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 1TB microSD card slot. 

 

The phone is backed by a 4,500mAh with 27W fast charging support. On the camera front, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite features a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel main camera with an f/2.0 aperture, assisted by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture. 

 

Tags: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

