OnePlus 8 to go on sale today via Amazon and company website

OnePlus 8 sale will be held in India today at 12 PM. The phone will be available via Amazon and OnePlus's website. A special sale for the phone was held last month on May 29.



Launch offers include Rs 2,000 off for SBI EMI customer and additional Rs 1,000 Amazon Pay cashback for pre-booked users. Customers can also take advantage of no-cost EMI for up to 12 months. There are Jio benefits worth Rs 6,000 on purchase of the OnePlus 8 as well.





OnePlus 8 comes in three vraiants - 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 12GB + 256GB at Rs 41,999, Rs 44,999, and Rs 49,999 respectively. The phone comes in Glacial Green, Onyx Black, and Interstellar Glow colour options.



OnePlus 8 specifications



OnePlus 8 features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. It has a screen resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a triple-camera setup with a combination of triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX586 sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a macro lens. The phone has a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies.





The device houses a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging support that can charge the phone from 1% to 50% in just 22 minutes. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. There is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC that is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The Android 10 OS with OxygenOS 10 comes preinstalled on the phone.