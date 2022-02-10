Redmi Smart TV X43: Top 5 Alternatives

Xiaomi recently unveiled its Smart TV X43 in India with a price of Rs 28,999 and it comes with a decent set of features such as 30W speakers and Dolby Audio. It also supports DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Atmos via HDMI eARC passthrough to external Atmos soundbars/AV receivers. However, it’s always a good option to check out some of the other choices you have available in the market and if they provide a better value. So here are the top 5 alternatives for the Redmi Smart TV X43.

Realme Smart TV 4K

Priced identical to the Redmi Smart TV X43 at Rs 28,999, the Realme Smart TV 4K is a good alternative to the Redmi Smart TV X43 as you are getting a product that has been reviewed well by customers before. It comes with a 4K Ultra HD display and has an ultra-wide gamut of upto 83% NTSC, Dolby Vision support, and TUV Low Blue Light certification. It is also equipped with a premium bezel-less design with bezels as thin as 8.7mm. In addition, the smart TV comes with 24W Quad Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos immersive audio support.

The TV draws power from a MediaTek 64-bit ARM Cortex A53 Quad-Core processor, Mali-G52 MC1 GPU and runs on Android TV 10 OS. In addition, it comes with dual-band Wi-Fi support, 3 HDMI ports, and 2 USB ports. The Realme Smart TV uses 2GB of RAM with 16GB Flash ROM on the memory scheme.

Nokia Smart TV 43-inch

One of the other alternatives to the Redmi Smart TV X43 is the Nokia Smart TV 43-inch model which is priced at Rs 29,999. Even though it has a display with inferior resolution at 1920 x 1080 pixels in comparison to the 4K panel on Redmi TV, you are mainly buying this TV for its sound capabilities. The TV sports a 60W Twin speaker + Twin tweeter setup with sound tuned by JBL along with Harman AudioEFX. Moreover, there’s Dolby Atmos support with an integrated high end bass reflex tube.

As for the display, it is a VA LED panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a 1.1Ghz Realtek Quad Core processor along with a 700Hz G31 GPU. Further, there’s 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. The TV runs on Android 11 OS and for connectivity, it has 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, a headphone jack and a dual-band Wi-Fi.

Kodak 4K Ultra HD 43CA2022 Smart TV

One of the top alternatives for the Redmi Smart TV X43 is this Kodak Android television. It is priced at Rs 24,999. There are 30W output speakers with Digital Dolby Plus and DTS Tru surround support. It comes with a 4K resolution display with a 60Hz refresh rate, MEMC and HDR10 support.

This TV comes pre-loaded with Android 10 and is powered by the Cortex A53 Quad Core Processor and Mali-450 GPU. It gets 1.75 GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. The remote comes with dedicated hotkeys for Google Assistance, Prime, YouTube, and Sony LIV. There are multiple ports for connectivity including USB 2.0, HDMI ARC/CEC, and Bluetooth (v5.0).

Acer 43-inch Boundless Series 4K Smart TV

The Acer Made-in-India Boundless Series 4K Smart TV is priced at Rs 26,999 in India. It sports a 4K resolution display that has a 60hz refresh rate, HDR10+ with HLG, Digital Noise Reduction along with Dynamic Signal Calibration. This TV comes with 2GB of RAM, 64-bit Quad-core processor and 16GB of storage. It runs on Android TV OS and for connectivity, you get 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports and Bluetooth. There are 30W speakers for enhanced sound output.

iFFALCON Smart LED TV 43U61

Priced at Rs 27,999 and available with a Rs 4,000 coupon on Amazon, this TV by iFFALCON gets a 43 inches A+ Grade Panel with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and micro dimming support. For connectivity, you get 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Built-in wifi, and an Ethernet port. There’s HDR 10 support which adjusts the content in the dynamic scene-by-scene way for the optimum representation of contrast with a wider colour gamut.

This television comes pre-loaded with Android TV OS. It means you get built-in Google Assistant support along with access to 5000+ apps via the Play Store. There’s a 24W dual speaker setup that supports Dolby Audio. There’s 2 GB RAM, 16 GB internal memory, and the Mali 470 x3 graphics processor powers the TV.