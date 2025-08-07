Samsung 2025 Soundbar Lineup Launched in India

Samsung 2025 Soundbar lineup has been announced in India, consisting of the flagship HW-Q990F and convertible HW-QS700F models that are claimed to be “immersive, adaptive,” and come with space-smart audio design. Here are all the details to know about these soundbars.

Samsung 2025 Soundbar Lineup: Price, Availability

Samsung’s 2025 sandbars are now available across at Samsung.com, leading offline retailers, and major e-commerce platforms, starting at a price of Rs 14,990, ranging up to Rs 92,990 for its flagship HW-Q990F model.

Samsung 2025 Soundbar Lineup: Specifications

The new lineup consists of flagship HW-Q990F and the convertible HW-QS700F models. The lineup features:

AI Sound Optimization for real-time audio tuning tailored to content

Dynamic Bass Control for deeper, more refined low-end sound without distortion

Active Voice Amplifier Pro for enhancing dialogue clarity with Convertible Fit Design

Integrated Gyro Sensor for adjusting acoustics based on placement.

A compact wireless subwoofer offers powerful bass in a smaller form, Q-Symphony Pro creates expansive, synchronized sound with Samsung TVs whilst Wireless Dolby Atmos brings cinematic 3D audio without cables.

The 2025 soundbar range is powered by Samsung’s upgraded AI Sound Engine, which analyzes content in real time and automatically adjusts audio output for genre, content type, and environment. The result is more precise dialogue, dynamic action soundscapes, and deeper engagement with every scene.

Dynamic Bass Control further enhances low-frequency output using non-linear bass management for clarity without distortion, while Active Voice Amplifier Pro sharpens dialogue by analysing ambient sound and isolating voices for louder, clearer conversations.

The 2025 soundbar range seamlessly integrates into the Samsung ecosystem through Q-Symphony Pro, which pairs the soundbar’s channels with the speakers of compatible Samsung TVs to create a more immersive, AI-synchronized surround sound experience.

All models support Wireless Dolby Atmos with 3D sound. Elevated with SmartThings, Alexa, Google Assistant, Chromecast, AirPlay, and Roon Ready compatibility, these soundbars ensure effortless control and high-resolution playback.

Samsung’s Convertible Fit Design, with an integrated Gyro Sensor, allows the soundbar to adapt its sound profile depending on whether it is wall-mounted or placed on tabletops. This flexibility is matched by a minimalist form factor.

Supporting models across the lineup feature a compact 6.5” wireless subwoofer, 58% smaller than before, delivering bold, room-filling bass without taking up valuable space.