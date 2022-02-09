Redmi Smart Band Pro, Smart TV X43 launched in India

Along with the launch of Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S in India today, Redmi has also launched Redmi Smart Band Pro and 43-inch Redmi Smart TV X43 in the country.

Let’s look at the both the Redmi products specifications, features and other more details.

Pricing Details

The Redmi Smart Band Pro is priced at an introductory price of Rs 3,499. It will be available from February 14th through mi.com, Mi Home, Amazon India, and authorized retail stores.

The Redmi Smart TV X will cost you Rs 28,999. It will go on sale via Amazon, Mi.com, and offline stores from February 16th.

Redmi Smart Band Pro Specifications

The Redmi Smart Band Pro sports a 1.47-inch Super AMOLED display with 194 x 368 pixels screen resolution and 264ppi pixel density. In addition, it gets support for more than 50 watch faces.

The Redmi Smart Band Pro has support for more than 110 workout modes that include popular ones such as running, cycling, walking, swimming, yoga and more. Moreover, the band can automatically recognize when a workout has begun.

Further, you get a 24/7 heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, female health-tracking, along with support for checking blood oxygen levels using a SpO2 sensor. This can also be set to be tracked automatically when a user is sleeping.

For battery life, it can last up to 14 days of typical usage or 20 days in power-saving mode. The band can be charged using the magnetic charger. Lastly, the device is rated for 5ATM for water resistance.

Redmi Smart TV X43 Features

Redmi Smart TV 43X comes with a 43-inch 4K HDR panel with a resolution of 3840 × 2160 pixels and Dolby Vision support. The TV also features 30W speakers and Dolby Audio. It also supports DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Atmos via HDMI eARC passthrough to external Atmos soundbars/AV receivers.

On the software front, the Redmi Smart TV X43 runs on Android TV 10. The TV features the company’s latest PatchWall software, along with IMDb integration. The latest PatchWall brings content integration from over 30+ content partners in more than 15 languages. It also comes with the Mi Home app now available directly in the User Centre, allowing users to control their connected devices straight from the TV.

The TV features quad-core MediaTek SoC with Mali G52 GPU. The chipset is paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

The Redmi Smart TV X43 comes with connectivity features like including HDMI 2.1 slot x 3, USB x 2, Ethernet, Optical and a 3.5 mm jack.