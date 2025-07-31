Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Top 5 Deals on 55-inch Google TVs

Google TV doesn’t just run your streaming apps—it curates your viewing experience based on what you actually watch. It brings all your platforms together in one place, saving you from jumping between menus or remembering which App had that show you started two weeks ago.

If you’re looking for a 55-inch screen, there are some solid deals on 55-inch Google TVs on Amazon right now that are on sale during the Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025. Here’s a quick look at a few of them.

Sony 55-inch BRAVIA 5 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED Google TV

The BRAVIA 5 offers detailed 4K visuals that stand out, especially when watching movies or shows with lots of color and contrast. It includes a Watchlist feature to help you keep track of what you want to watch next. Sony backs this model with a 1-year warranty.

VW 55-inch Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV

The Pro Series from VW includes features like Dual-Band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0, which help with smoother streaming and faster connectivity. It also has a ‘Meeting Mode’ that can be handy if you occasionally use your TV for work calls. Warranty coverage extends to 18 months.

Hisense 55-inch E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The Hisense E6N delivers a clean interface with personalized suggestions based on your viewing habits. The 4K display is sharp enough for most content, and the screen mirroring works with a wide range of devices—DLNA, Chromecast, Miracast, and AirPlay are all supported. It comes with a 1-year warranty.

TCL 55-inch Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

TCL’s offering combines a quad-core Processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB of storage. The interface is responsive, and the Google Assistant integration is useful for quick voice searches. It also comes with a 2-year comprehensive warranty.

Acer 55-inch G Plus Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV

This model from Acer includes 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage, which is useful if you tend to install multiple streaming apps. The 4K Resolution holds up well for general use, and there’s a 2-year warranty included, which is longer than what many other brands offer.

Why Consider a Google TV?

If you often bounce between different streaming apps, Google TV can help make things simpler. It pulls everything into one screen and learns what kind of shows or movies you like over time. Instead of digging through menus or searching endlessly, you’ll usually see something you’re actually in the mood to watch. The voice control also works well for quick searches—especially when you’re too lazy to type on the remote.