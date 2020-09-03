Advertisement

RealMe 7: Top 5 Competitors

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 03, 2020 5:30 pm

The RealMe 7 has launched today and it directly competes with many devices. Here are some of them that can definitely be a good contendor for the RealMe
The RealMe 7 got launched today in India alongside the RealMe 7 Pro. The RealMe 7 offers great value for the money at which it is priced, which is Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB/64GB variant and Rs. 16,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. 

 

The RealMe 7 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 processor which is paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage which is Expandable. It has a 90Hz 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400 × 1080.

 

 

 

There's a quad-camera setup on the rear with a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra wide-angle sensor, a 2MP Black & White portrait lens and a 2MP Macro lens. The front-facing camera is a 16MP wide-angle shooter. 

 

It is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 30W dart charging. The device is available in 2 colors which are Mist Blue and Mist White. 

 

The device looks solid for its price but it never hurts to look at some other options in the market. So let's take a look at them. 

 

Redmi Note 9 Pro

 

 

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is a great option to look for as this one offers great value for money. 

 

It has a 6.67-inch FHD+ display and is powered by the Snapdragon 720G paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of UFS 2.1 Storage which is expandable upto 512GB. The phone is backed by a 5020mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging. 

 

It has 4 cameras on the back with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 5MP Macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP camera. 

 

The phone is sold in 3 colours which are Glacier White, Interstellar Black, and Aurora Blue. The 6GB/64GB variant sells for Rs. 13,999 and 8GB/128GB variant sells for Rs. 16,999.

 

Poco M2 Pro 

 

 

 

The Poco M2 Pro is another decent option to look for which is available on Flipkart. 

 

The device has a 6.67-inch FHD+ display and is powered by the Snapdragon 720G paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of UFS 2.1 Storage which is expandable upto 512GB. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging. 

 

It has 4 cameras on the back with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 5MP Macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP camera.  It comes in 3 colors which are Green, Blue and Black. There are 3 variants available which are 4GB/64GB, 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB. These sell for Rs. 13,999, Rs. 14,999, and Rs. 16,999 respectively. 

 

Oppo A53

 

 

The Oppo A53 which just launched recently, has similar specs as RealMe 7 and you may consider it over the latter. 

 

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 460 coupled with 6GB or 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of Storage. It has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone runs on Color OS 7.2 based on Android 10.

 

It has a triple camera setup with a 13MP wide angle camera, a 2MP Macro camera and a 2 MP Depth sensor. It has a 16MP front facing shooter. The device has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The phone also features dual stereo speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack. 

 

It is priced at Rs. 12,990 and is sold through Flipkart. 

 

Nokia 5.3

 

 

Nokia also has a decent device available in the market for the consumers. 

 

The Nokia 5.3 runs on Snapdragon 665 paired with 4/6GB of RAM and 64GB of Storage which is expandable upto 512GB. It has a 6.55-inch HD+ display. Backed by a 4000mAh battery, the device also has a 3.5mm headphone jack. 

 

On the rear, the device has 4 cameras which include a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, a 5MP ultra wide-angle sensor and a 2MP Macro camera. On the front, there's an 8MP camera. 

 

It is available in 2 colours which are Cyan and Charcoal. The 4/64 variant sells for Rs. 13,999 and 6/64 variant retails for Rs. 15,499.

 

Samsung Galaxy A21S

 

 

The Samsung Galaxy A21S is also a decent alternative for RealMe 7.

 

It has a 6.5-inch HD+ display and runs on Exynos 850 paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB of Storage which can be expanded upto 512GB. 

 

It has a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging. On the rear, it has a quad-camera setup which is 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP. On the front it has a 13MP camera. 

 

The device retails on Flipkart for Rs. 14,999 for 4GB/64GB variant and Rs. 16,499 for 6GB/64GB variant.


