Description

Oppo A53 will sport a 6.53-inch LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone will be powered by Snapdragon 460 chipset. There will be two variants - 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage and 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.



Oppo A53 will be backed up by a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The front camera will be 16-megapixel sensor housed in a hole-punch while on the back there will be triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main shooter, a 2-megapixel macro cam and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The fingerprint sensor will be on the back too. Oppo A53 phone will also be likely be running Android 10 with Oppo's ColorOS 7.1 on top.



