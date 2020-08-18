A53
Rumoured Specs

Oppo A53

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.53 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Oppo A53 will sport a 6.53-inch LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone will be powered by Snapdragon 460 chipset. There will be two variants - 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage and 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Oppo A53 will be backed up by a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The front camera will be 16-megapixel sensor housed in a hole-punch while on the back there will be triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main shooter, a 2-megapixel macro cam and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The fingerprint sensor will be on the back too. Oppo A53 phone will also be likely be running Android 10 with Oppo's ColorOS 7.1 on top.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (90Hz refresh rate)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.53 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera with 13-megapixel main camera)
Front Camera

16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (1080p)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

162 x 75.5 x 8.9 mm

Weight

162 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.8 GHz (Snapdragon 460)
Operating System

Android 10 (with ColorOS 7.1)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Fingerprint (Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Oppo A53 tipped to launch soon, specifications leaked

Oppo A53 will be backed up by a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

