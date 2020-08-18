You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.53 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Oppo A53 will sport a 6.53-inch LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone will be powered by Snapdragon 460 chipset. There will be two variants - 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage and 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
Oppo A53 will be backed up by a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The front camera will be 16-megapixel sensor housed in a hole-punch while on the back there will be triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main shooter, a 2-megapixel macro cam and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The fingerprint sensor will be on the back too. Oppo A53 phone will also be likely be running Android 10 with Oppo's ColorOS 7.1 on top.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (90Hz refresh rate)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.53 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera with 13-megapixel main camera)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
162 x 75.5 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|
162 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 1.8 GHz (Snapdragon 460)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (with ColorOS 7.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Fingerprint (Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
Oppo News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement