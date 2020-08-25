5.3 4GB

Nokia 5.3 4GB

Product Features :

  • Launch : 25 August, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.55 Inches
  • Resolution : 1600 x 1200 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

The Nokia 5.3 is loaded with a 6.55-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels along with 2.5D curved glass. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor along with Adreno 610 GPU. It is backed by up to 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card. 

 

The Nokia 5.3 is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone runs on Android 10 and it is backed by a 4000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it supports Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack and Dual-SIM support. The phone measures 164.3 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm and weighs 185 grams.

Display

Type

HD+ IPS (PureDisplay, 500 nits brightness)
Resolution

1600 x 1200 pixels (19:9 aspect ratio)
Screen Size

6.55 Inches (Corning Gorilla Glass 3)

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

512 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 13-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter)
Front Camera

8 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (10W charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, Adreno 610 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE, aptX)
WiFi

Yes (WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (dual stand-by)
NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (WAV, AAC, AMR, MP3, WMA, MIDI, FLAC, OGG, AAC+)
Video Player

Yes (3GP, MP4, WMV, AVI, DivX, MKV, H.264, H.263)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Accelerometer, Fingerprint, G- sensor, Gyroscope ( Fingerprint: rear-mounted )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

