Friendship Day 2020: Top 5 budget smartphones you can gift to your friend

Friendship Day will be celebrated on August 2 in India this year. Make your friend special by not just wishing Happy Friendship Day, but also by giving the ultimate gift - a smartphone.



Phones become the perfect gifting option one can choose and with the wide range of options available in the market, one can make this Friendship Day memorable. Here we have the top 5 budget smartphones gifting options that you can choose to gift your dear ones this Friendship Day.

Realme Narzo 10A comes in two storage models. The base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant carries a price tag of Rs. 8,999 while its 4GB + 64GB storage model is available at Rs. 9,999. Both the models come in So Blue and So White colour options.

The Realme Narzo 10A features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, screen-to-body ratio of 89.8% and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery, which comes with 10W fast charging support. Realme Narzo 10A runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top.



Coming to the cameras, Realme Narzo 10A features a triple-camera setup with a 12 megapixels primary sensor with PDAF, f/1.8 aperture, 2 megapixels depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, as well as a 2 megapixels macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. The water drop-notch at the front houses a 5 megapixels selfie camera.

The phone is powered by 2.0 GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 processor. It has an expandable memory of up to 256GB. Realme Narzo 10A's connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port for charging.

The Samsung Galaxy M01s is priced at Rs 9,999 for the single 3GB RAM + 32GB of internal storage variant. It comes in two glossy colours – Light Blue and Gray.

The phone comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels along with 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a 2GHz MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The storage can be expanded upto 512GB using a microSD card slot. The phone runs on Android 9 Pie with One UI Core on top. It is backed up with a 4,000mAh battery.





On the camera front, the Galaxy M01s is equipped with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel. Samsung claims that the dual cameras support Live Focus, which allows users to capture "creative" photos. For the front, it has 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture. The phone comes with a fingerprint sensor and face recognition on the phone.



The Redmi 8A Dual is currently priced at Rs 7,499 for the 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant and Rs 7,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. It comes in three colours - Midnight Grey, Sky White, and Sea Blue.





Redmi 8A Dual sports a 6.22-inch (720x1520 pixels) screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. On the battery front, there is a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and it runs on Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 11 on top. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.





The dual rear camera setup includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Realme C11 comes in a single 2GB RAM and 32GB storage model which is priced at Rs. 7,499. It comes in two colour options namely, Rich Green and Rich Grey.

Realme C11 features a 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop fullscreen display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the latest MediaTek Helio G35 processor. It has 2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB with microSD card slot.

Realme C11 runs on Android 10 with Realme UI running on top of it and is backed up by a 5000mAh battery. In terms of cameras, the phone comes loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera. Connectivity options include 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Moto G8 Power Lite price in India is set at Rs. 9,499 for the single, 4GB + 64GB storage variant. The phone comes in Arctic Blue and Royal Blue colour options. It comes with huge 5,000mAh battery, triple rear cameras and a 6.5-inch 20:9 Max Vision display.

The Moto G8 Power Lite runs on Android 9.0 Pie with Motorola's near-stock skin on top. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 269ppi pixel density and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone comes with a waterdrop notch housing the front camera.



There is a triple rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens, accompanied by a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, there is an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture housed in the notch.

Moto G8 Power is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W Rapid Charging. It comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor along with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot.