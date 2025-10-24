Redmi K90, Redmi K90 Pro Max Launched in China with Sound by Bose

Redmi K90 and Redmi K90 Pro Max have been announced in China with the latter having a 2.1-channel speaker setup where there’s an oversized woofer on the back of the phone. Both devices have Sound by Bose and are powered by flagship Snapdragon chipsets. Here’s everything to know about them.

Redmi K90 Pro Max: Price, Specifications

The K90 Pro Max starts at CNY 3,999 (approx Rs 49,200) for the base 12GB + 256GB model and comes in Black, White, Denim Blue, and a Champion Edition made in collaboration with Lamborghini.

The Redmi K90 Pro Max sports a 6.9-inch AMOLED LTPS display with 1200 x 2608 pixels resolution, 3500 nits peak brightness, up to 2560Hz PWM dimming, up to 120Hz refresh rate, Adaptive HDR, up to 480Hz touch sampling rate, Dolby Vision, 416 ppi, and HDR10+.

The K90 Pro Max is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. It runs on Android 16-based HyperOS 3.0 out of the box.

The K90 Pro Max sports triple cameras on the rear, including a 50MP f/1.7 Light hunter 950 OIS main camera sensor, a 50MP f/2.4 Omnivision OV50M ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 50MP f/3.0 5x Samsung JN5 telephoto periscope lens.

There’s a 20MP camera sensor on the front for selfies and video calls. It further packs an in-screen 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, IR blaster, IP68 rated body, and a set of stereo speakers paired with an oversized woofer on the back and Sound by Bose.

Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging. The device packs a 7560mAh battery with 100W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. There’s support for 22.5W reverse wired charging also.

Redmi K90: Price, Specifications

The K90 starts at CNY 2,599 (approx Rs 32,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB trim and is available in light purple, aqua blue, black and white hues.

The K90 gets a 6.59-inch (2510 x 1156 pixels) 1.5K Resolution 12-bit AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, up to 3500 nits peak brightness, 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio, HDR10+ support, Dolby Vision, 2560Hz PWM Dimming, DC Dimming, and Xiaomi Dragon Crystal Glass protection.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The handset gets a triple rear camera system, including a 50MP primary camera with f/1.88 Light Fusion 800 lens, OIS, LED flash, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, ans a 50MP 2.5x telephoto camera with f/2.2 Aperture and OIS. There’s a 20MP selfie snapper on the front.

The device is equipped with dual stereo speakers with Sound by Bose. As for the battery, the Redmi K90 has a 7100mAh battery with 100W wired charging and 22.5W reverse wired charging.

It further has an X-axis linear motor, USB-C port, NFC, Bluetooth v5.4, 5G, Wi-Fi 7, an IR blaster, and Xiaomi’s latest HyperOS 3.0 based on Android 16. The handset is also IP68 rated and has a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.