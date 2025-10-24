Instagram Restyle Tools Backed by Meta AI Introduced

Instagram Restyle tools have been introduced by the Meta-owned social media platform so you can restyle both your photos and videos. With these tools, backed by Meta AI, you can remove any items from your photos, change their location, add items or a new background, and do much more.

“ Whether you want to simply remove an unwanted detail from your story, include a playful element, change the vibe using a whimsical effect, or start a trend with your friends with Add Yours stickers, now you can. Restyle your photos and videos in Instagram Stories to make edits, big or small using Meta AI,” said Instagram.

Instagram Restyle tools can be used to edit both photos and videos.

To restyle your photos:

Click on the + on your profile photo to select an image from your camera roll to add to your story.

After selecting your photo, click on the restyle icon in the top tray.

Make edits to your image by either:

Choosing Add, Remove, or Change and then describing what you want to edit.

Typing into the prompt bar at the bottom the edits you want.

Scrolling to select one of the preset effects above the prompt bar.

Clicking on the Browser icon in the bottom right for even more preset effect options.

Once your new image is generated you can click “Done” before sharing your story.

To restyle your videos:

Click on the + on your profile photo to select a video from your camera roll to add to your story.

After selecting your video, click on the restyle icon in the top tray.

Select a preset effect.

Once your new video is generated you can click “Done” before sharing your story.

Read More: Instagram for iPad Launches Officially With New Design; Coming to Android Tablets Soon

With the ‘remove’ feature in restyle, you can get rid of unwanted elements from the background of your photos. With the ‘add’ and ‘change’ features, you can easily prompt Meta AI to create your vision, whether it’s asking to change your hair color for a fun twist, adding a crown or some balloons to celebrate your best friend’s birthday story post, or adding a sunset background to your selfie.

There are also some presets for Instagram Restyle tools which you can use to get started. You can apply any effect and then type in additional changes you want to make to edit your content in seconds.

There are also several preset effects for short videos. You can transform the style, background, and outfits in your videos. You can turn your whole video into an underwater landscape, add fire and flames all around, or even add snow.

The more specific and detailed your prompt, the better Meta AI can match your vision.

Some things to consider: