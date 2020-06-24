Description

Realme C11 will be available in Purple and Green colour options. The smartphone will be loaded with a 5000mAh battery and it will come with a 6.5-inch mini-drop display.

The poster further reveals that the phone will come with a dual-camera setup. The Realme C11 is said to be available with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The phone is said to feature a 13-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, while the front camera is not known at the moment.







