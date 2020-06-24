C11
Rumoured Specs

Realme C11

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 2 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Realme C11 will be available in Purple and Green colour options. The smartphone will be loaded with a 5000mAh battery and it will come with a 6.5-inch mini-drop display. 

 

The poster further reveals that the phone will come with a dual-camera setup. The Realme C11 is said to be available with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The phone is said to feature a 13-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, while the front camera is not known at the moment. 




Display

Type

HD+ (screen-to-body ratio of 89.8% and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

2 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

256 GB (Dedicated micro SD card Slot)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP

Front Camera

5 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (10W charger)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G35 processor)
Operating System

Android 10 (Realme UI)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (XviD/MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (Rear mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Realme C11 confirmed to launch on June 30

Realme C11 confirmed to launch on June 30

Realme has confirmed that the upcoming Realme C11 smartphone will be launched in the country on June 30.

