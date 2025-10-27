MecTURING MopX2 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Launched in India

MecTURING MopX2 has been announced in India as the brand’s flagship robotic vacuum cleaner which it claims is relatively cheaper compared to other high-end robotic vacuum cleaners from competitor brands. “MopX2 sets a new benchmark in smart cleaning by combining flagship-level features with an accessible price point, bringing cutting-edge technology to every home,” the company said.

MecTURING MopX2: Price, Availability

With an introductory price of Rs 34,999, the MecTURING MopX2 is now available for pre-order exclusively on MecTURING’s own website, with dispatches beginning 15 November 2025. Early buyers will also enjoy special offers, including a complimentary one-year extended warranty, as per the company. It also claims to offer India’s first 10-year waterproof suction motor warranty.

MecTURING MopX2: Features

MopX2 is equipped with Biomimetic Dual Rotating Mops that apply a 20 Newton pressure on your floors, delivering a deep and thorough scrubbing action. This powerful technology lifts stubborn stains, sticky spills, and daily dust, says MecTURING. Further, this is paired with a 15,000 Pa suction power.

The Auto Dust Collector (ADC) ensures that your dustbin is emptied automatically after each cleaning session, eliminating the need for manual intervention. This time-saving feature is apt for maintaining a hassle-free cleaning experience, especially in homes with heavy dust or pet hair.

Guided by NavPro4 LiDAR navigation, MopX2 creates highly accurate floor maps, intelligently avoids obstacles, and adapts to your home layout. With the ability to save up to 5 maps, MopX2 is ideal for larger homes or duplexes. It also comes with Carpet Smart detection, which automatically boosts suction when moving onto carpets and pauses mopping to prevent fabric surfaces from getting wet.

Designed to handle large Indian homes, MopX2 covers up to 4000 sq. ft. on a single charge, thanks to its 5200 mAh battery, delivering up to 300 minutes of cleaning. Equipped with anti-fall and anti-collision sensors, MopX2 ensures safe and effective navigation around your home. The EDGE cleaning mode guarantees spotless corners and skirting lines.