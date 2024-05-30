The Realme GT 6 sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K Resolution (2780 x 1264 pixels) AMOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 450 ppi, 10-bit colours and 6000 nits peak brightness. The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset paired up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage. The phone runs on Android 14 with Realme UI 5.0 skin on top.
As for the optics, the GT 6 has dual cameras on the back, including a 50-megapixel f/1.88 IMX882 primary sensor and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 IMX355 ultra wide angle lens. Meanwhile, the front houses a 32-megapixel f/2.45 IMX615 selfie camera.
Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Further, GT 6 packs a 5,500mAh battery with 120W Fast charging support. Additionally, it includes an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, X-axis linear vibration motor, IR blaster, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and VC liquid cooling.
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Memory Variants
|12/256 GB, 16/256 GB, 16/512 GB, 16/ 1 TB
|Colour Options
|Silver, Green, Purple
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Glass
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.78
|Screen Type
|AMOLED
|Screen Resolution
|2780 x 1264 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|360 Hz
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|450
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
|Phone RAM
|8 GB, 12 GB, 16 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR5x
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 4.0
|Memory Card Slot
|N/A
|OS & UI
|Android 14, Realme UI 5.0
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP f/1.88 IMX882 primary sensor + 8MP f/2.2 IMX355 ultra-wide angle sensor
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|32MP f/2.45 IMX615 sensor
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5500
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|120W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (nano)
|Bluetooth
|v5.4
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 6
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|In-display (Optical)
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
|IP Rating
|IP65