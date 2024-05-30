  1. Home
Realme GT 6

Brand: Realme
Category: Rumored Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
  • RAM (GB) 12, 16
  • Storage 256, 512, 1 TB
  • Display 6.78-inch, 2780 x 1264 pixels
  • Front Camera 32MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 8MP
  • Battery 5500mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Realme GT 6 sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (2780 x 1264 pixels) with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 450 ppi, 10-bit colours and 6000 nits peak brightness. The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset paired up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage. The phone runs on 14 with Realme 5.0 skin on top.

As for the optics, the GT 6 has dual cameras on the back, including a 50-megapixel f/1.88 IMX882 primary sensor and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 IMX355 ultra wide angle lens. Meanwhile, the front houses a 32-megapixel f/2.45 IMX615 selfie camera.

Connectivity options include 5G, dual LTE, Wi-Fi 6, 5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Further, GT 6 packs a 5,500mAh battery with 120W support. Additionally, it includes an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, X-axis linear vibration motor, IR blaster, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and VC liquid cooling.

Realme GT 6 Specs

Realme GT 6 Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 12/256 GB, 16/256 GB, 16/512 GB, 16/ 1 TB
Colour Options Silver, Green, Purple

Realme GT 6 Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Glass

Realme GT 6 Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.78
Screen Type AMOLED
Screen Resolution 2780 x 1264 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 360 Hz
Pixel Density (PPI) 450

Realme GT 6 Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Phone RAM 8 GB, 12 GB, 16 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR5x
Storage Capacity 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB
Storage Type UFS 4.0
Memory Card Slot N/A

Realme GT 6 Software

OS & UI Android 14, Realme UI 5.0

Realme GT 6 Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.88 IMX882 primary sensor + 8MP f/2.2 IMX355 ultra-wide angle sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 32MP f/2.45 IMX615 sensor

Realme GT 6 Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5500
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 120W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Realme GT 6 Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.4
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS

Realme GT 6 Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
IP Rating IP65

