Dolby Atmos in Elexio: Beijing Hyundai’s First EV in China with Immersive Audio Experience

Dolby Laboratories and Hyundai Motor Group have teamed up to bring Dolby Atmos in Elexio, the first Hyundai model in China to feature the immersive audio technology. This marks a major milestone for Beijing Hyundai’s EV lineup as the brand introduces Dolby Atmos in Elexio to deliver a premium, cinematic sound experience for every journey.

The Elexio is Hyundai Motor Group’s first fully electric SUV developed exclusively for the China market. Under the concept “Carry Your Light Forward,” the vehicle combines high-end design and technology with advanced in-car entertainment. With Dolby Atmos in Elexio, the company claims that the passengers will be immersed in multidimensional sound that enhances every note, beat, and scene — making drives more engaging and enjoyable.

Inside the cabin, Dolby Atmos in Elexio works seamlessly through a six-speaker built-in system, offering clear and balanced audio across the entire vehicle. For those seeking even richer sound, an optional Bose external amplifier system with eight speakers delivers deeper bass and heightened clarity, ensuring a studio-quality listening experience.

Streaming platforms like Kugou Music and iQIYI come integrated into the vehicle, allowing users to enjoy movies, dramas, and songs in Dolby Atmos in Elexio without needing any external device.

Earlier this year, Dolby and Tata Motors partnered to bring Dolby Atmos in Harrier.ev. Harrier.ev owners and their passengers can experience their favourite songs and podcasts available in Dolby Atmos from built-in compatible applications like Gaana and Audible through the Arcade.ev App store, integrated into the infotainment system on the Harrier.ev. With Dolby Atmos in Harrier.ev, a multidimensional sound experience was promised by the carmaker.