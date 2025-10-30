YouTube Introduces Super Resolution AI Upscaling Feature for a Better TV Viewing Experience

YouTube has introduced a new Super Resolution AI upscaling feature for content creators to enhance the TV viewing experience. The feature will upscale the resolution of low-res videos automatically. Other new features, such as the increased thumbnail file limit, have also debuted.

YouTube said in a blog post, that it is “introducing a new AI-powered feature that automatically generates higher resolutions for videos.” The platform is starting with videos uploaded below 1080p, upscaling them from SD to HD, “with the goal to support resolutions up to 4K in the near future.”

Creators will retain complete control over their library, as both original files and original video resolution will be kept intact. A creator can also opt out from using the Super Resolution AI upscaling feature so it won’t work on their videos automatically. And viewers will still be able to watch creators’ videos in the original uploaded resolution, as super resolution will be clearly labeled under settings.

Read More: YouTube Introduces Daily Limit Timer for YouTube Shorts

Aside from this, YouTube is expanding the thumbnail file limit from 2MB to 50MB, allowing it to generate and serve “new, stunning 4K-resolution thumbnails for creators’ videos.”It has also “begun testing larger video uploads with select creators as well to enable even higher quality original uploads.”

Next, viewers will be able to see and flip through their favourite YouTube channels with immersive previews on the homepage, enhancing content discovery and engagement. The platform has also updated how content gets discovered with contextual search on TVs. When a viewer initiates a search from a creator’s channel page, they will now see videos from the channel prioritized at the top of the results instead of getting lost in content from across all of YouTube.