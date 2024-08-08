Vivo V40 Pro 5G Vs Realme GT 6: Which One Should You Buy?

Vivo unveiled the V40 Pro in India with Zeiss optics, at a price point that’s crowded with options from other brands, one of which is the Realme GT 6. Here’s a comparison between the two, purely on the basis of on-paper specs, to help you decide whether you should purchase the Realme GT 6 or the Vivo V40 Pro.

Display

Vivo V40 Pro features a 6.78-inch AMOLED Display with a 1.5K 2800×1260 Pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, punch-hole cutout, 20:9 aspect ratio, 89.9% screen-to-body ratio, 452 ppi, 4500 nits peak brightness and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The Realme GT 6 sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K Resolution (2780 x 1264 pixels) AMOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 450 ppi, 10-bit colours, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, and 6000 nits peak brightness.

As you’d notice, the Realme GT 6 and the Vivo V40 Pro sport a panel that’s identical in size, resolution, and even refresh rate. However, the GT 6 takes the lead because the panel on the device is not only brighter, but is also better protected with a stronger Victus 2 glass.

Performance & Software

The Realme GT 6 is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset paired up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The phone runs on Android 14 with Realme UI 5.0 skin on top. As for the Vivo V40 Pro, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Performance-wise, both of them have quite capable processors that won’t disappoint you with demanding tasks.

However, with Realme’s handset, you get more RAM which is a plus point for those who multitask a lot on their devices. While Vivo’s handset won’t struggle with multitasking either, because we are considering on-paper specs only, the more the RAM the better, due to which Realme’s GT 6 wins in this segment too.

Further for software, both of them come with Android 14 based on their respective Android skins. Herein, we feel the Vivo V40 Pro lacks slightly behind the Realme GT 6, because of what we saw with the Vivo V40’s software which suggests the V40 Pro would offer a similar experience. In case of Realme GT 6, the software would be more polished and would be smoother with animations too. Moreover, the GT 6 is set to receive 4 major OS upgrades while Vivo’s device will receive only 3.

Cameras & Battery

As for the optics, the GT 6 has triple cameras on the back, including a 50-megapixel f/1.69 Sony LYT-808 primary sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 IMX355 ultra wide angle lens and a 50-megapixel f/2.0 Samsung JN5 2x telephoto sensor as well. Meanwhile, the front houses a 32-megapixel IMX615 f/2.45 selfie camera.

At the back, it gets a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary camera sensor with OIS, a 50MP Sony IMX816 f/1.85 Telephoto sensor with 2X Optical and 50X Digital Zoom, and a 50MP Ultra Wide-Angle sensor. On the front also, it gets a 50MP sensor for selfies.

While we can’t comment on which one’s the better camera setup as it requires real-world comparison of the two, we’d still say the Vivo V40 Pro has better optics over the Realme GT 6 considering the on-paper specs.

As for battery, both of them have a 5500mAh battery but Realme’s device supports faster 120W charging compared to Vivo’s 80W charging in V40 Pro.

Verdict

The Vivo V40 Pro is a decent smartphone but still doesn’t manage to beat Realme GT 6 if we consider the price to performance ratio. The GT 6 does almost everything better than the Vivo V40 Pro, and that too at a cheaper price tag, where its top-end model costs Rs 44,999 while Vivo’s device starts at Rs 49,999.