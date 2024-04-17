Realme Narzo 70x 5G sports a 6.72-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate, 240hz touch sampling rate, Panda Glass protection and 950 nits of peak brightness. The device comes with an IP54 rating for splash and dust resistance. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4 RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

For optics, it gets a dual camera setup at the back, including a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 Monochrome sensor. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie shooter that has an 80 degree field of view and an f/2.0 aperture. The handset is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging.

The device runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 and gets dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, 3.5mm Audio Jack and a USB-C port for connectivity options. The handset also has stereo speakers for audio and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for Biometrics that also acts as a Dynamic button.