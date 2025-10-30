Smartphones Launching in November 2025: OnePlus 15, iQOO 15, and More

November 2025 is shaping up to be a packed month for smartphone launches in India. With several global flagships making their way to the market and a mix of premium and value options arriving locally, here’s a roundup of the key smartphones launching in November 2025 that you should watch out for.
1OnePlus 15 (India Launch)
The OnePlus 15, which debuted in China earlier, is set to arrive in India with flagship-grade hardware. The OnePlus 15 sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1272 x 2772 pixels) 165Hz AMOLED LTPO display. Furthermore, there is 4500 nits of peak brightness, 1Hz – 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 450 ppi, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 95.5% screen-to-body ratio, and 10-bit colours. The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC powers the OnePlus 15 with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage.
Additionally, the OnePlus handset has a triple camera setup at the rear including a 50MP f/1.8 Sony IMX906 primary sensor with two-axis OIS, a 50MP f/2.0 OmniVision OV50D ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 50MP f/2.6 Samsung JN5 LUMO periscope telephoto camera with OIS, 3.5x Optical Zoom support and 120x Digital Zoom support. On the front, there is a 32MP f/2.4 sensor for selfies and video calls.
It is backed by a 7300mAh battery that supports 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging with magnetic charging support along with support for reverse wireless charging.
Connectivity options include 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v6.0, and USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port for charging. Further, it runs on OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16 outside China and ColorOS 16 in China. Lastly, it supports stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, an X-Axis linear vibration motor, a four-mic array, and is IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K rated.
Launch Date (Confirmed)
The OnePlus 15 is confirmed to launch in India on November 13, 2025 at 7 PM IST while the sale for the device will begin at 8 PM IST on the same day. It will come in three colour options including gold, black, and lavender.
Expected Price
The OnePlus 15 is expected to be priced around Rs 65,000 in India according to previous pricing habits of the brand. The device starts at CNY 3,999 (approx Rs 50,000) for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.
2iQOO 15 (India Launch)
The iQOO 15 will target performance and gaming enthusiasts, offering top-tier silicon, advanced cooling, and a high refresh-rate display. Expect flagship-focused features like ultra-fast charging, tuned gaming modes, and software optimisations aimed at sustained performance.
Launch Date (Confirmed)
The iQOO 15 is confirmed to launch in India on November 26, 2025. It will be available in the Alpha (black) shade while there could be more colours available at launch.
Expected Price
The iQOO 15 is expected to be priced around Rs 60,000 in India. iQOO 15 starts at CNY 4,199 (approx Rs 51,600) for the 12GB + 256GB version in China.
3Realme GT 8 Pro (India Launch)
The Realme GT 8 Pro will bring flagship-class performance to India with a 144Hz AMOLED panel, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5-class performance, and more. The Realme GT 8 Pro sports a 6.79-inch 2K Resolution (3136 x 1440 pixels) AMOLED Display with LTPS technology, a 144Hz refresh rate, 508 ppi, 360Hz touch sampling rate, DC dimming, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 10-bit colours, and 7000 nits peak brightness.
The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset paired up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. The phone runs on Android 16 with Realme UI 7.0 skin on top with support for 4 major OS upgrades and 5 years of security updates.
As for the optics, the GT 8 Pro has triple cameras on the back, including a 50MP f/1.8 primary shooter with OIS, a 50MP f/2.0 ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 200MP f/2.6 Samsung ISOCELL HP5 periscope telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. It has a 32MP f/2.4 sensor on the front.
Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Further, GT 8 Pro packs a 7000mAh battery with 120W Fast charging support and 50W wireless charging. Additionally, it includes an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for security, X-axis linear vibration motor, IR blaster, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and VC liquid cooling. The device is also IP66 + IP68 + IP69 rated.
Launch Date (Expected)
The Realme GT 8 Pro is expected to launch in India in mid-November 2025 while an exact date has not yet been announced.
Expected Price
The Realme GT 8 Pro could be priced around Rs 65,000 in India based on rumours.
4Oppo Find X9 Series (India Launch)
After the China debut, Oppo is confirmed to bring the Find X9 series to India. Our first impressions of the Find X9 Pro are already live and we are quite impressed with what’s on offer.
The OPPO Find X9 Pro sports a 6.78-inch (2780×1264 pixels) AMOLED Display with a 1 to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, up to 4500 nits peak brightness, 450 ppi, 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz instant touch sampling rate, Dolby Vision, and OPPO Crystal Shield protection.
It packs the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Processor paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage.
The setup includes a 50MP primary camera with 1/1.4″ Sony LYT-828 sensor that has f/1.5 aperture, OIS, 10-bit HDR, paired with a 50MP 1/2.75″ Samsung JN5 ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 120 FoV, joined by a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP5 3x periscope telephoto sensor with f/2.1 Aperture and OIS.
At the front, there’s a 50MP Samsung JN5 f/2.0 front camera. The device is backed up by a 7500mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. For connectivity, you get 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be), Bluetooth v6.0, Beidou, GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (G1), GALILEO (E1+E5a+E5b), QZSS (L1+L5), dual-antenna NFC, and a USB Type-C port.
The OPPO Find X9 Pro also features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, IP66 + IP68 + IP69 rating, along with an IR blaster as well. The device runs on Android 16-based ColorOS 16.
Launch Date (Expected)
The Oppo Find X9 series is expected to launch in India in mid-November 2025 (exact date not announced).
Expected Price
The Oppo Find X9 series is expected to be priced between Rs 70,000 and Rs 1,00,000 in India.
5Motorola EDGE 70 (IndiaLaunch)
The Motorola Edge 70 could debut as a rebranded Moto X70 Air in global and India markets. The X70 Air packs a 6.7″ pOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness, 10-bit colours, 300Hz touch sampling rate, HDR 10+ support, Gorilla Glass 7i protection, a 446 ppi, and 2712×1220 pixels resolution. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
There is a dual rear camera setup, including an OIS-assisted 50MP Sony f/1.8 primary sensor and a 50MP f/2.0 ultra-wide angle sensor. At the front, it gets a 50MP f/2.0 sensor. The device packs a 4800mAh battery with support for 68W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.
It also has Dolby Atmos-tuned stereo speakers and an in-display optical fingerprint sensor. The handset is IP68 + IP69 and has the MIL-STD-810H certification. The handset runs on Android 16-based Hello UI and will receive 3 major OS updates and 4 years of security patches. Connectivity options on the handset include Bluetooth v5.4, Wi-Fi 6, Dual-SIM 5G, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging.
Launch Date (Confirmed)
The Motorola Edge 70 is expected to launch in India in mid-November 2025 (date not confirmed). The device is set to launch globally on November 5.
Expected Price
The Motorola Edge 70 is expected to be priced around Rs 30,000 in India but an official figure is awaited from the brand’s side.
6Nothing Phone 3a Lite (India Launch)
Nothing is expanding the Phone 3 family with the 3a Lite, which will bring the brand’s signature transparent design and Glyph interface to a more affordable price point. The device has already debuted in global markets and is one of the smartphones launching in November 2025 in India.
The Nothing Phone (3a) Lite 5G sports a 6.77-inch full-HD+ (1,084×2,392 pixels) AMOLED Display with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 2160Hz PWM frequency, 387ppi Pixel density, 480Hz touch sampling rate, 10-bit colours, and 3,000nits peak brightness. The display has HDR10+ support and Panda Glass protection.
The device has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset under the hood, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable up to 2TB. It runs on Android 15 with Nothing OS 3.5 and will receive 3 major OS updates and 6 years of security patches. The device also gets the Lock Glimpse feature which recently debuted on the Nothing Phone (3a) series with Nothing OS 4.0 update.
For optics, the handset has a triple rear camera system comprising a 50-megapixel 1/1.57-inch sensor with f/1.88 Aperture and EIS, joined by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 119.5-degree field of view, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor. On the front, it features a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.45 aperture.
The Phone (3a) Lite 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Fast charging and 5W reverse wired charging as well. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC (international unit only), and a USB Type-C port. There’s a single bottom-mounted speaker for audio.
It has an optical in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. The handset has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. The handset also has the Essential Key that lets users access Essential Space which is a one-stop shop to access data such as screenshots, photos, and voice notes.
Launch Date (Expected)
The Nothing Phone 3a Lite is expected to launch in India in late November 2025 (date not confirmed).
Expected Price
The Nothing Phone 3a Lite is expected to be priced between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000 in India.
November 2025 looks busy — from flagship showdowns (OnePlus, iQOO, Realme, Oppo) to strong mid-range and value additions (Motorola, Nothing). Keep an eye on the confirmed launch dates and the rumoured price points; full specs and official pricing should arrive as each brand holds its India launch events.