Smartphones Launching in November 2025: OnePlus 15, iQOO 15, and More

The OnePlus 15, which debuted in China earlier, is set to arrive in India with flagship-grade hardware. The OnePlus 15 sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1272 x 2772 pixels) 165Hz AMOLED LTPO display. Furthermore, there is 4500 nits of peak brightness, 1Hz – 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 450 ppi, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 95.5% screen-to-body ratio, and 10-bit colours. The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC powers the OnePlus 15 with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage.

Additionally, the OnePlus handset has a triple camera setup at the rear including a 50MP f/1.8 Sony IMX906 primary sensor with two-axis OIS, a 50MP f/2.0 OmniVision OV50D ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 50MP f/2.6 Samsung JN5 LUMO periscope telephoto camera with OIS, 3.5x Optical Zoom support and 120x Digital Zoom support. On the front, there is a 32MP f/2.4 sensor for selfies and video calls.

It is backed by a 7300mAh battery that supports 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging with magnetic charging support along with support for reverse wireless charging.

Connectivity options include 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v6.0, and USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port for charging. Further, it runs on OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16 outside China and ColorOS 16 in China. Lastly, it supports stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, an X-Axis linear vibration motor, a four-mic array, and is IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K rated.

Launch Date (Confirmed)

The OnePlus 15 is confirmed to launch in India on November 13, 2025 at 7 PM IST while the sale for the device will begin at 8 PM IST on the same day. It will come in three colour options including gold, black, and lavender.

Expected Price

The OnePlus 15 is expected to be priced around Rs 65,000 in India according to previous pricing habits of the brand. The device starts at CNY 3,999 (approx Rs 50,000) for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.