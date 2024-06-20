Realme GT 6 Launched In India: Price, Specs, Competition

Realme has announced the launch of its next GT-series smartphone in India after it debuted the Realme GT 6T in the country about a month ago. The new Realme GT 6 has been launched with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor under the hood and it’s paired with LPDDRR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. Here’s what all it has to offer.

Realme GT 6: Price, Availability, Offers

The Realme GT 6 starts at Rs 40,999 in India for the 8GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 256GB variant of the handset is priced at Rs 42,999. Realme has also launched a 16GB + 512GB model of the GT 6 that’s priced at Rs 44,999. The handset will be offered in Green and Silver colour options. It’ll be available for purchase via mainline retail stores, Realme’s online store and Flipkart.

The pre-order for the device starts today, June 20, at 2:30 PM IST. Buyers can avail of bank discount of up to Rs 4,000 if they pre-order, along with priority shipping and 6-month screen damage protection.

Realme GT 6: Specifications

The Realme GT 6 sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K Resolution (2780 x 1264 pixels) AMOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 450 ppi, 10-bit colours, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, and 6000 nits peak brightness. The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset paired up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The phone runs on Android 14 with Realme UI 5.0 skin on top.

As for the optics, the GT 6 has triple cameras on the back, including a 50-megapixel f/1.69 Sony LYT-808 primary sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 IMX355 ultra wide angle lens and a 50-megapixel f/2.0 Samsung JN5 2x telephoto sensor as well. Meanwhile, the front houses a 32-megapixel IMX615 f/2.45 selfie camera.

Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Further, GT 6 packs a 5,500mAh battery with 120W Fast charging support. Additionally, it includes an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, X-axis linear vibration motor, IR blaster, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and VC liquid cooling.

Realme GT 6: Competition

Talking of all the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 powered devices available in India, we currently have the Motorola EDGE 50 Ultra and the Poco F6 5G aside from the Realme GT 6. The Poco F6 5G is the cheapest one, starting at Rs 27,999, which offers the same level of power as the Realme GT 6.

However, with Poco’s handset, you miss out on a premium build quality, a telephoto sensor, and you get a smaller battery with slower charging. The display also has lower brightness. While it has its own share of drawbacks, the Poco F6 5G is the best valued device if you want a gaming smartphone for a cheaper price tag.

Comparing the Realme GT 6 with the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, the latter has a steep price of Rs 59,999 for the sole 12GB + 512GB model. It does offer wireless charging support for that price, along with a higher 144Hz refresh rate. However, it gets a smaller 4500mAh battery cell, compared to which the GT 6 should theoretically provide a much better backup. It also falls short in terms of price, as mentioned before.

Overall, the Realme GT 6 seems like an all-rounder offering for its price, packed with flagship-grade features. While it’s definitely worth considering at Rs 39,999, you may also consider the Poco F6 5G if you want to buy a smartphone solely for its performance and for gaming. If you want better cameras along with a bigger battery and a better build quality, opt for the Realme GT 6.