Realme UI 6.0 Early Access for Realme GT 6 Now Available in India

Realme UI 6.0 early access for Realme GT 6 is now available in India. The new version of Realme UI is based on Android 15 and brings many new features and improvements similar to those found in ColorOS 15 and OxygenOS 15. As it is an early access version, some bugs are expected, and users are advised to proceed with caution.

Realme UI 6.0 Early Access: New Features

As announced on Realme community, the company has announced the availability of realme UI 6.0 Early Access, powered by Android 15 Beta, for its realme GT 6. The full changelog of the update is as follows:

realme UI 6.0: Smart and speedy | Level up your experience

Enjoy a fresh design with fluid animations and enhanced visuals, a powerful system with AI functions, and numerous system-wide improvements.

[Buttery smooth interactions]

【Animations】

•Introduces visual rendering and animation capabilities for a brand-new look and feel.

•A cutting-edge system graphics engine is available to deliver superior rendering and animation performance. Its innovative parallel drawing architecture ensures smooth, uninterrupted visuals, even when switching between multiple apps or pushing the system to its limits. Stability and fluidity are guaranteed under any conditions.

•Parallel animation covers more elements like widgets, components, and folders, ensuring seamless transitions and smooth animations, even during frequent interruptions.

[Brand new design]

【Visual effects】

•Revamps App icons with vibrant colours, fuller shapes, and refined details for a clean, energetic look.

•Numerous system function icons are overhauled for improved visual uniformity.

•Applies advanced visual effects like real-time blending, dynamic blur, and diffused shadows for a more natural and refined interface.

【Themes】

•The new flux themes feature many high-quality themes, allowing customization with system wallpapers and personal photos for a personalized touch.

•Extensive customization is added for Always-On Display, the Lock screen, and the Home screen. Flux and classic modes are supported for Always-On Display. Clock color blending, glass textures, blurred wallpapers, AI depth effects, AI auto-fills, and more are supported for the Lock screen. Glass patterns, blurred wallpapers, and more are supported for the Home screen.

•The new flux themes present fluid and seamless transition animations among Always-On Display, Lock screen, and Home screen for improved visual consistency.

【Fine details and enhancments】

【Live Alerts】

•The new Live Alerts design is concentrated on efficient information visualization, positioned centrally for a balanced and streamlined display.

•The new Live Alerts interaction allows capsules to expand into detailed cards with a tap, providing efficient access to multiple live activities by swiping in the status bar.

•The new Live Alerts animation system brings a fluid, elastic design and dynamic blurring effects in real time, making card visuals smoother and more refined.

【Photo editing】

•The new globally reversible photo editing capability saves previous edit settings for seamless subsequent edits, ensuring uninterrupted creative flow.

【Floating Window and Split View】

•The new Floating Window gestures: you can swipe down a notification banner to open a floating window, swipe down to enlarge it, swipe up to close it, and swipe sideways to hide it.

•The resizable Split View windows allow you to drag the divider or tap the window for a more extensive display area.

【Notifications & Quick Settings】

•The new Split mode allows separate access to the notification drawer (top-left swipe) and Quick Settings (top-right swipe), with swipe left or right to switch.

•Quick Settings is revamped with a more visually appealing and consistent layout, along with refined and enhanced animations.

【Battery & charging】

•The new “Charging limit” feature halts charging at 80%, helping to extend battery life and minimize degradation.

•The new battery protection reminder activates the Charging limit feature if the device remains charging for too long, enhancing battery protection.

【Sounds & vibration】

•Holo Audio is enhanced for internet calls and meetings, providing a more comprehensive and immersive sound quality.

【Livephoto】

•Adds the Livephoto feature with additional focal lengths, portrait retouching, cover photo editing, and ProXDR effects for cover photos.

Realme notes that the “Early Access program is your ticket to experiencing the realme UI 6.0 update before the official release. However, please keep in mind that, as early software, there may be bugs, and some apps may not function correctly. We recommend not installing Early Access on your primary phone.”

The application channel for the program opened on November 05, 2024. Applications will be accepted in batches, and while not specified, only a limited number of seats are available.

How to apply for Realme UI 6.0 Early Access?