iQOO Neo 9 Pro gets a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED Display with a 1.5K (1260 x 2800 pixels) resolution, HDR10 support, 2160Hz PWM dimming and up to 1400 nits brightness and up to a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

It packs up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage. There is also a vapour chamber cooling system for heat dissipation. For optics, the iQOO device packs a dual rear camera setup including a 50MP main IMX920 camera with 1/ 1.49″ VCS bionic, f/1.88 aperture, OIS, LED flash, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the handset features a 16-megapixel f/2.45 camera on the front.

The smartphone is backed by a 5160mAh battery with 120W Fast charging support. Further, it will boot Android 14-based FunTouch OS 14. For connectivity, you will get dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging the handset. It will also have an under-display fingerprint sensor, X-Axis linear vibration motor, and stereo speakers.