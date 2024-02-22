iQOO Neo 9 Pro gets a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED Display with a 1.5K (1260 x 2800 pixels) resolution, HDR10 support, 2160Hz PWM dimming and up to 1400 nits brightness and up to a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.
It packs up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage. There is also a vapour chamber cooling system for heat dissipation. For optics, the iQOO device packs a dual rear camera setup including a 50MP main IMX920 camera with 1/ 1.49″ VCS bionic, f/1.88 aperture, OIS, LED flash, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the handset features a 16-megapixel f/2.45 camera on the front.
The smartphone is backed by a 5160mAh battery with 120W Fast charging support. Further, it will boot Android 14-based FunTouch OS 14. For connectivity, you will get dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging the handset. It will also have an under-display fingerprint sensor, X-Axis linear vibration motor, and stereo speakers.
|Status
|Launched
|Launch Date
|22 February, 2024
|Price (₹)
|35,999
|Memory Variants
|8/128 GB, 8/256 GB, 12/256 GB
|Colour Options
|Black, Red
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Vegan Leather
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.78
|Screen Type
|AMOLED
|Screen Resolution
|2800 x 1260 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|144 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|Unknown
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|452
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Phone RAM
|8 GB, 12 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR5x
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB, 256 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0
|Memory Card Slot
|N/A
|OS & UI
|Android 14, FunTouch OS 14
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP f/1.88 Sony IMX920 primary sensor + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|16MP, f/2.45 aperture
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5160
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|120W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (nano)
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 7
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|In-display (Optical)
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
|Water & Dust Proof Rating
|IP54