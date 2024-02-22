  1. Home
iQOO Neo 9 Pro
₹35,999.00
Brand: iQOO
Category: Launched Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • RAM (GB) 8, 12
  • Storage 128, 256
  • Display 6.78-inch, 2800 x 1260 pixels
  • Front Camera 16MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 8MP
  • Battery 5160mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

iQOO Neo 9 Pro gets a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED Display with a 1.5K (1260 x 2800 pixels) resolution, HDR10 support, 2160Hz PWM dimming and up to 1400 nits brightness and up to a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

It packs up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage. There is also a vapour chamber cooling system for heat dissipation. For optics, the iQOO device packs a dual rear camera setup including a 50MP main IMX920 camera with 1/ 1.49″ VCS bionic, f/1.88 aperture, OIS, LED flash, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the handset features a 16-megapixel f/2.45 camera on the front.

The smartphone is backed by a 5160mAh battery with 120W Fast charging support. Further, it will boot Android 14-based FunTouch OS 14. For connectivity, you will get dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging the handset. It will also have an under-display fingerprint sensor, X-Axis linear vibration motor, and stereo speakers.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro Specs

iQOO Neo 9 Pro Price and Other Info

Status Launched
Launch Date 22 February, 2024
Price (₹) 35,999
Memory Variants 8/128 GB, 8/256 GB, 12/256 GB
Colour Options Black, Red

iQOO Neo 9 Pro Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Vegan Leather

iQOO Neo 9 Pro Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.78
Screen Type AMOLED
Screen Resolution 2800 x 1260 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 144 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown
Pixel Density (PPI) 452

iQOO Neo 9 Pro Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Phone RAM 8 GB, 12 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR5x
Storage Capacity 128 GB, 256 GB
Storage Type UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0
Memory Card Slot N/A

iQOO Neo 9 Pro Software

OS & UI Android 14, FunTouch OS 14

iQOO Neo 9 Pro Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.88 Sony IMX920 primary sensor + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 16MP, f/2.45 aperture

iQOO Neo 9 Pro Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5160
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 120W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

iQOO Neo 9 Pro Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.3
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou

iQOO Neo 9 Pro Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
Water & Dust Proof Rating IP54

