iQOO Neo 9 Pro Camera Review: Is it still the weak link?

iQOO has not always been known for producing smartphones with high-quality cameras. In fact, we have criticized some of their past models. However, with the release of iQOO 12, the brand has made significant improvements to the camera performance, which was expected considering the phone is a flagship. The question now is whether iQOO can replicate this experience with their latest mid-ranger, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro. Today, we will find out.

Outdoor shot

The outdoor shots captured by previous iQOO devices were not always up to par, but this time around, iQOO has significantly improved the performance. The photos have impressive detailing and excellent colour handling. The dynamic range is high, and when the HDR is activated, the quality of the shot further improves. The colours are more natural, which works well for the iQOO Neo 9 Pro.

Ultra-wide angle shot

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro comes equipped with two camera sensors, out of which the second one is an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor. The output from this sensor is quite acceptable. With distortion correction turned on in the camera settings, the ultra-wide angle photos never look too distorted even at the edges. Moreover, the colour shift from the main sensor is well under control, and the only area where the camera underperforms is in terms of detailing. Although the shots could have been slightly sharper, they still come out nicer than expected.

Artificial lighting, Portrait shots

Under artificial lighting, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro didn’t fail to impress either. The shots were highly sharp, with natural colours and excellent detailing.

Even the bokeh effect when shooting a portrait both indoors and outdoors was accurate and looked natural. The EDGE detection was on point while the even the minute details were visible to the eye.

Low-light, Night shots

Under low lighting, there always used to be some amount of noise when shooting with iQOO cameras, but that has also changed this time around.

The camera performs quite nicely under such conditions also where it not only keeps the details intact but also handles fine colour reproduction. Once the Night mode kicks in in darker environments, the dynamic range goes up along with average detailing, accounting for an acceptable shot.

Selfies

Selfies from the 16MP front-facing sensor are sub-par. While it handles the skin tones fine with good colours, the sharpness and the overall detailing could have been a bit higher than the current levels. Also, the edge detection of the bokeh effect is in a hit-or-miss situation in portrait selfies.

To sum up, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro clicks excellent photos in most lighting conditions and turns out to be a reliable camera for your photography needs. It’s a significant improvement over last year’s iQOO Neo 7 Pro, and we hope this graph keeps going upwards from here on out. Stay tuned for a full, in-depth review of the iQOO Neo 9 Pro that’s currently in the works.