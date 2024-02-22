iQOO’s 3 Years Of Android OS Updates Limited To Select Devices

iQOO will provide 3 years of Android OS updates and 4 years of security patches for the iQOO Neo 9 Pro. But will the same software policy also be coming to other devices the brand launches in 2024?

In an interview with The Mobile Indian, Nipun Marya, CEO of iQoo India, confirmed that the 3 years of Android OS updates and 4 years of security patches software commitment is currently limited to the iQOO 12 and the iQOO Neo 9 Pro. iQOO 12 is the brand’s most powerful smartphone to date and debuted in December last year.

He further added that Android OS update tenures for other phones that iQoo will be launching in 2024 will be made at the launch of those products.

It’s impressive that iQOO is bringing the same Android OS update policy for its mid-range smartphones as it does for its flagships. However, other brands are offering longer tenure for Android OS updates on their flagship smartphones compared to iQOO 12. Nevertheless, Neo 9 Pro will receive 3 years of OS updates until Android 17, which shows the brand’s commitment to providing a satisfactory experience to the consumer. This matches what the competition is offering in the same price range.

Moreover, we don’t have any doubts as to whether the device can handle updates for so long, considering it sports one of Qualcomm’s most powerful chipset, which is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

In our first impression of the iQOO Neo 9 Pro, we concluded that the handset wasn’t ready to slow down. Whatever we throw at it, the device handles it easily, whether it’s gaming or other heavy tasks. As iQOO is also marketing the device as a gaming phone, it has many features built-in to back that claim. One of them is 4D game vibration, where the vibrations sync up with in-game actions.