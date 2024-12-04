FunTouch OS 15 for iQOO Neo 9 Pro Released in Open Beta

iQOO is now rolling out FunTouch OS 15 for iQOO Neo 9 Pro via an Open Beta program which users can sign up for. FunTouch OS 15 is based on Android 15 and brings a new set of features to Vivo’s and iQOO’s devices, such as smoother animations, more customisation options, etc.

Announced via iQOO Community, Open beta program for testing FunTouch OS 15 for iQOO Neo 9 Pro is now live. Users can head over to the System Update page and sign up for the trial via the three-dot menu. iQOO says that this “update will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users soon and will have a broader rollout in a few days to ensure there are no critical bugs.” It also shared a partial changelog of the update, which includes:

Added Priority scheduling algorithm, which can finely differentiate the priority level and computing power requirements of different apps and tasks to accurately allocate computing power and improve system smoothness

Added Rapid dynamic effect engine, which is a dedicated channel opened for dynamic effects, enabling timely feedback about dynamic effects to improve visual smoothness

Added “Circle to Search”, which allows you to select an area on the screen to search and quickly get the information you want

Added memory enhancement technology, which accurately classifies and manages memory, compresses memory to save space, improves memory usage efficiency, and enables smooth multitasking

Optimized system dynamic effects with the new Origin animation that incorporates principles from human factors research.

The Open Beta version of FunTouchOS 15 for iQOO Neo 9 Pro comes with software version PD2338F_EX_A_15.1.6.7.W30 and weighs in at about 2.73GB.

In related news to the company, it launched the iQOO 13 in India on December 3. It starts at Rs 54,999 and packs features like Snapdragon 8 Elite, a 144Hz display, LPDDR5x Ultra RAM, UFS 4.1 storage, a 6000mAh battery, 120W fast charging, triple rear cameras, and much more.