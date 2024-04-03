Motorola Edge 50 Pro Vs. iQOO Neo 9 Pro: Which One Should You Buy?

Motorola Edge 50 Pro has been launched in India with Hello UI based on Android 14 along with other features like a triple rear camera setup, 125W Fast charging and more. However, it’s price point matches that of a premium mid-ranger by iQOO, and it’s the iQOO Neo 9 Pro. Here’s a specs comparison between the iQOO Neo 9 Pro and the Motorola Edge 50 Pro to help you decide which one should you purchase.

Display

The Edge 50 Pro sports a 6.7-inch pOLED curved display with a Resolution of 1.5K and a Refresh Rate of 144Hz. The display will boast Pantone-validated colours, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, HDR 10+ support, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, and 2000 nits peak brightness.

As for the iQOO Neo 9 Pro, it gets a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED Display with a 1.5K (1260 x 2800 pixels) resolution, HDR10 support, 2160Hz PWM dimming and up to 1400 nits brightness and up to a 144Hz refresh rate

Both of them sport a nearly identical display in terms of specs and the main choice will have to be made between a curved panel on the Edge 50 Pro or the flat one on the iQOO Neo 9 Pro.

Performance & Software

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Processor powers the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. As for the iQOO Neo 9 Pro, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC powers the device with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Both of them run on their respective skins based on Android 14 OS. As far as the processor is concerned, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro sweeps the Motorola Edge 50 Pro with a much more powerful and capable chipset under the hood. Even the RAM and storage modules are faster on iQOO. As we noted in our review, the Neo 9 Pro can handle the most demanding tasks with ease

Software skins can be a personal preference and Motorola’s Hello UI is expected to introduce some significant changes to its user interface compared to the closer-to-stock Android look it earlier adopted. On the other hand, FunTouch OS 14 has its own set of customisations but does need some polish. Overall, we would say that both of them shouldn’t slow down in regular daily use.

Battery & Cameras

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro is backed by a 5160mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. On the other hand, a 4500mAh cell powers the Edge 50 Pro with 125W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

In terms of battery life, the Neo 9 Pro would surely provide you with a better backup as it gets a much larger battery cell. The charging time difference between the two could be high considering the Motorola Edge 50 Pro has a smaller cell, so it would charge faster than iQOO’s device. The Neo 9 Pro does lack wireless charging so if that’s a necessity for you, the Edge 50 Pro should suit you better. Do also note that the Edge 50 Pro comes with a 68W charger in the box with the lower-end model while the Neo 9 Pro has the 120W charger in all trims.

In terms of cameras, the iQOO device packs a dual rear camera setup including a 50MP main IMX920 camera with 1/ 1.49″ VCS bionic, f/1.88 aperture, OIS, LED flash, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the handset features a 16-megapixel f/2.45 camera on the front.

As for the Edge 50 Pro, it also gets a triple rear camera setup, including an OIS-assisted 50MP f/1.47 main sensor, a 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor that will double as a macro sensor, and a 10MP telephoto sensor. At the front, it gets a 50MP sensor with auto focus support.

We won’t comment on the camera performance of the two unless we compare them side-by-side in real world use. What we can say though, is that the Edge 50 Pro seems to have a slight edge over iQOO Neo 9 Pro due to the presence of a telephoto sensor and a better front facing camera.

Verdict

The Neo 9 Pro starts at Rs 34,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB model, Rs 36,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model and Rs 38,999 for the 12GB + 256GB trim. The Edge 50 Pro comes in two variants, 8GB + 256GB at Rs 31,999 and 12GB + 256GB option at Rs 35,999 in India. The former comes with a 68W charger while the latter comes with a 125W charger.

The Neo 9 Pro does offer a better value in terms of battery, in-box charger, faster RAM and storage and the processor. On the other hand, Motorola wins it with a better build quality, wireless charging support, more RAM for a cheaper price, along with a superior camera setup.

It’s a tough competition between the two but considering the overall value on offer, we’d say you can pick the Motorola Edge 50 Pro if you are on a tight budget and can compromise on raw power. However, if you can extend your budget and want more power for demanding tasks such as gaming, then the Neo 9 Pro would be a far better choice.