October Pixel Drop, Android 15 Arrives for Pixel Smartphones: Check What’s New

Google has announced the release of October Pixel drop and Android 15 for Pixel smartphones, bringing a ton of new enhancements and features to Google’s smartphones. Here’s everything new you can expect in these Android-based updates from Google.

October Pixel Drop: What’s New?

Google has renamed Feature Drop to Pixel Drop, where these drops will contain updates across your Pixel devices on an ongoing basis. You can now access Gemini on all Pixel Buds models. Whether you have Pixel Buds Pro, Pixel Buds A-Series or the original Pixel Buds, you can talk to Gemini to get walking directions, ask for info from your emails, or communicate with Gemini Live. One can say “Hey Google, let’s talk” to start a conversation. And Gemini Live is now widely available for all Pixel users, free of charge. Google Live is also expanding to new languages.

Next, Gemini integration with Pixel Screenshots app is now also live. You can use Gemini to help you find something you saved in Pixel Screenshots, from wherever you are on your phone. All you have to do is long press power and ask Gemini to “find the brand of sneakers I saved in Screenshots” and Gemini will take you to the screenshot you were looking for.

Audio Magic Eraser has also been updated with new editing capabilities that let you turn specific sounds up or down, and separate voices to independently change their volumes, making the audio in your videos even clearer. This feature is now available on Pixel 8 and newer phones.

Underwater photography mode is now also live in the Camera app in Pixel phones. One can now use any waterproof case to capture your favorite under-the-sea moments, like snorkeling or swimming, with improved underwater photography and video recording that makes colors look richer and more accurate.

In the October Pixel Drop, you’ll soon be able to access the astrophotography feature in the Night Sight slider. For that, tap the Night Sight icon, slide to Astro, and press the shutter button. You’ll have 5 seconds to set the phone down facing the sky. Alongside, Night Sight for Instagram now lets you take clear, true-to-life nighttime and low-light pics without a flash in the Instagram app itself.

The Thermometer app on Pixel 8 Pro now lets you use your camera to help target exactly what you want to measure. Use the viewfinder to get live temperature readings on almost any surface, and save the results to reference them later.

The Pixel Weather app has also been updated, where it is introducing a pollen tracker so you can check current pollen index levels, pollen types and forecasts before stepping outside. Additionally, the new Pixel Weather App is expanding to more Pixel phones, bringing helpful features like AQI and humidity levels to more devices.

Then, when you long press the home screen to customize how it looks, you’ll get recommendations for categories of widgets, like Social or Entertainment, and a preview of how they’ll look on your home screen.

Call Screen is getting an upgrade in the UK and Japan. A more human-sounding voice can talk to the caller and show you what they’re saying in real time, helping you decide if you want to pick up. Additionally, Google is bringing improved replies to the UK so you can respond to things like appointment confirmations and reservations without having to answer the phone.

Theft Detection Lock, which began rolling out a few days back, is also a part of the October Pixel Drop. It uses Google AI and the phone’s motion Sensors to detect if someone snatches your phone from your hand and tries to run, bike or drive away and can automatically lock your phone screen. You can also use Remote Lock to quickly lock your phone using any device with just your phone number and a quick security challenge, giving you more time to recover your accounts.

Google is also making it easier for your phone to automatically adjust the vibration intensity of ringtones, notifications and alerts. This way, you can hear your phone in noisy environments and not be interrupted in quiet spaces like a library or an office.

Aside from these updates, Android 15 is also rolling out to eligible Pixel smartphones. New features of Android 15 include App pairs, Private Space, better Passkeys integration, support for 16kb pages, widget previews, Better Multitasking For Bigger Screens, and more.

Pixel Watches are also getting updated with the Pixel October Drop. The update brings a new individual Contacts tile through which you can get to your favorite, most frequent contacts instantly, on all three generations of Pixel Watch. Then, you can now send and view select Emoji reactions to Gmail notifications and in the Gmail app directly from your Pixel Watch. Next, Loss of Pulse detection feature is now available for Pixel Watch 3 users in three more countries: Belgium, Italy and Spain.

As for Pixel tablets, soon, you will easily be able to transfer media from your Pixel Tablet to your Pixel phone with the new casting feature coming in the next few weeks. All you have to do is bring your phone close to your tablet and what you’re playing on Spotify or YouTube music will seamlessly move over without the extra steps of tapping the cast icon.

Your Pixel phone and Pixel Tablet now work together to make it easier to manage notifications. When you dismiss a notification on one device, it will disappear from your other devices. To get this experience, you need to enable the feature in settings and be connected to Wi-Fi.

With the home panel screensaver, you can now easily access controls for your smart home devices and camera feeds while the tablet is idle and charging. Plus, you can now share pics right from the digital photo frame and choose from new clock designs.