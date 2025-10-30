Samsung Internet Browser for PC Announced: Everything to Know

Samsung Internet Browser for PC has been announced by the brand to offer a “connected browsing experience across Samsung devices.” Further, it “marks the first step toward Samsung Internet becoming a gateway to truly ambient AI across the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem.”

The announcement comes at a time when OpenAI has also announced its own browser for multiple operating systems. The Samsung Internet browser for PC allows users to sync their browsing data, such as bookmarks and browsing history. Personal data is also synchronized with Samsung Pass, helping users sign in to websites or autofill profiles securely across devices.

Additionally, users will now be prompted to resume browsing when switching between mobile devices and PC, enabling a more seamless, cross-device web experience. Next, Samsung Internet for PC also adds a new layer of intelligence powered by Galaxy AI. When logged into their Samsung Account, users can access some key Galaxy AI capabilities like Browsing Assist for instant webpage summarisation and translation.

The browser supports Smart anti-tracking which helps block third-party web tracker attempts to collect personal information, while the Privacy Dashboard lets users view and manage their protections in real time.

Samsung Internet for PC beta will be available to users of Windows 11 and Windows 10 (version 1809 and above) starting today, October 30, 2025, in the United States and Korea, with plans for broader expansion to follow.

In related news to Samsung, the company announced car key support for Mahindra Electric SUVs in Samsung Wallet in India. With this new feature, users can make use of their Galaxy smartphones to unlock, lock, and start their vehicles. Built directly into Galaxy devices, Samsung Wallet’s Digital Car Key lets users lock, unlock and start the paired vehicle without a physical key.