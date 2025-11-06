Google Introduces Gemini in Google Maps: All New Features

Google has released Gemini in Google Maps to give it the navigation experience a “powerful boost.” ” We’re introducing the first hands-free, conversational driving experience in Google Maps, built with Gemini and our comprehensive information about the real world,” said Google in a blog post. Here’s everything it has to offer.

With Gemini in Google Maps, t’s even simpler to find places along your route, check for available EV chargers or on Android, share your ETA with friends. No fumbling required — now you can just ask.

You can get help with multi-step tasks, like: “Is there a budget-friendly restaurant with vegan options along my route, something within a couple miles? … What’s parking like there?” Followed by, “OK, let’s go there.” You can even ask “Oh, by the way, can you also add a calendar event for soccer practice tomorrow for 5 p.m.?”

With your permission, Gemini connects with your Calendar and adds the event automatically. You can ask for something more specific, like “What dishes are popular there?” Further, Gemini in Google Maps makes it easier to report traffic disruptions. Simply say, “I see an accident,” “Looks like there’s flooding ahead” or “Watch out for that slowdown” to report disruptions instantly.

Gemini in Google Maps navigation starts rolling out in the coming weeks on Android and iOS everywhere Gemini is available, with Android Auto on the way.

Now with Gemini, in addition to traffic lights and stop signs, Goo also show you landmarks like gas stations, restaurants and famous buildings that are easy to spot along your route. You’ll hear clear directions like “turn right after the Thai Siam Restaurant,” and see it highlighted on your map as you approach.

Gemini does this by analyzing Google Maps’ fresh, comprehensive information about 250 million places and cross-referencing it with Street View images to curate the most useful landmarks visible from the street, so guidance is accurate and helpful. Landmark-based navigation is rolling out now on Android and iOS in the U.S.

Next, Google Maps can now give you a heads up of traffic in your route, even if you’re not actively navigating. It proactively notifies you of disruptions on the road ahead — like when there’s an unexpected closure or heavy traffic jam. Proactive traffic alerts are rolling out now in the U.S. on Android.

Finally, there’s the Lens built with Gemini feature using which you can ask Gemini about a place when you reach there, in a conversational manner. “Powerful combination of Gemini capabilities and Google Maps’ understanding of places around the world gets you the answers you need, helping you decide in a moment if a spot is worth the wait,” said Google. Lens built with Gemini starts rolling out gradually later this month in the U.S. on Android and iOS.