Lava Agni 4 Design, Launch Date Confirmed: Everything to Know

Lava Agni 4 design and launch date has been confirmed by the brand and it’s coming later this month. The Agni 4, successor to last year’s Agni 3, is expected to boast of a high-end MediaTek flagship chipset, an aluminium frame, and much more. Here’s everything to expect from the next Agni series device from Lava.

The homegrown smartphone brand will debut the Lava Agni 4 in India on November 20. Further, the Lava Agni 4 design was also confirmed via X, showing the device in two finishes: Lunar Mist and Phantom Black. The Agni 4 design matches the one leaked earlier in July this year. It gets a pill-shaped camera module on the back housing two sensors.

All the buttons reside on the right spine, including the volume rocker, a power key, and an extra button that will likely act as a button to quick launch camera or other apps on the device. The frame is made of aluminium, which means it should ideally have a premium feel in the hand. The secondary screen we saw in the Agni 3 has been removed this time, but other features, such as the build quality, seem to have been upgraded.

As for specs, reports online suggest it will sport a 6.67-inch 1.5K flat AMOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chip, paired with at least 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 128GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The handset should run on Android 15 out of the box.

There will be a 50MP main sensor on the back, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor. It may have a 16MP sensor on the front for selfies. It could pack a 5000mAh battery with 66W fast wired charging. The device could feature stereo speakers, an IP64 rated body, along with the usual connectivity features such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and 5G.