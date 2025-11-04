Unix Capri 52, Pontiac 34 Bluetooth Speakers Launched in India

Unix Capri 52 and Pontiac 34 Bluetooth speakers have been launched in India with “contemporary audio performance, offering a 10W output, up to 6 hours of playtime.” Here’s everything else the new speakers by Unix have to offer.

Unix Capri 52, Unix Pontiac 34: Price, Features

Priced at Rs 2,499, the Unix Capri 52 is available in four colours namely Black, White, Blue, and Red. Pontiac 34 comes in two dual-tone variants, Red-Black and Blue-White.

Capri 52 and Pontiac 34 bring vintage aesthetics with True Wireless Stereo (TWS) support, delivering sound through 5W × 2 Ø52mm drivers that produce deep bass and crisp vocals. Designed with LED headlights and intricate retro detailing, the speakers claim to combine “striking visuals with powerful performance.”

Each model houses a 1500mAh battery that charges via Type-C in just 1–2 hours, providing up to 6 hours of uninterrupted playback. Bluetooth 5.4 ensures stable connectivity within a 10-meter range and pairs effortlessly with smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

The Pontiac 34 offers enhanced versatility with TF card, USB, and AUX support, along with hands-free calling, while the Capri 52 delivers a clean, dual-speaker TWS experience. Both models offer multiple playback options.

QCY also recently announced a few audio products in India. The QCY SP2 offers a compact, pocket-sized design with a soft fabric finish and loop strap. The 45mm wool-blend driver ensures deep bass and clarity, while 9 professional EQ presets can be customized through the QCY Smart App. With Bluetooth 5.3, TF card support, and stereo pairing, the SP2 delivers up to 17 hours of playtime and comes with an IP67 rating, making it fully waterproof and dust-resistant. RGB ambient lighting adds a fun touch to its design.