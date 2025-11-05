Motorola Edge 70, Moto G57 Power 5G, Moto G57 5G Launched

Motorola EDGE 70, Moto G57 5G and the Moto G57 Power 5G have been announced in the European and Middle East markets. The Edge 70 is merely 5.99mm thick and pairs aircraft-grade aluminium frame with a nylon-inspired finish. Here’s everything else the Motorola devices have to offer.

Motorola Edge 70: Price, Specifications

The motorola edge 70 will be available, starting this week, in select markets across Europe and the Middle East with a starting price of €799 (approx Rs 81,000). It comes in Pantone Lily Pad, Pantone Bronze Green, and Pantone Gadget Grey.

The Edge 70 5G packs a 6.67″ pOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness, 10-bit colours, 300Hz touch sampling rate, HDR 10+ support, Gorilla Glass 7i protection, 446 ppi, and 2712×1220 pixels resolution. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of uMCP storage.

There is a dual rear camera setup, including an OIS-assisted 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor, a 50MP f/2.0 ultra-wide angle sensor. At the front, it gets a 50MP f/2.0 sensor with auto-focus support. The device packs a 4800mAh battery with support for 68W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

It also has Dolby Atmos-tuned stereo speakers and an in-display optical fingerprint sensor. The handset is IP68 + IP69 and has the MIL-STD-810H certification. The handset runs on Android 16-based Hello UI and will get 3 major OS updates and security patches until 2031. Connectivity options on the handset include Bluetooth v5.4, Wi-Fi 6E, Dual-SIM 5G, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging.

Moto G57 5G, Moto G57 Power 5G: Price, Specifications

The moto g57 power is now available in Europe on motorola.com and through regular retail partners at a recommended price of €279 (approx Rs 28,400). It comes in Pink Lemonade, Corsair, and Fluidity.

The moto g57 is also now available in Middle East on motorola.com and through regular retail partners at a recommended price of €249 (approx Rs 25,300).

The Moto G57 and G57 Power 5G sport a 6.72-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display with a 1080 x 2400 Pixel resolution. It has a punch-hole cutout at the center. In addition, the display has a 120Hz Refresh Rate, 391 ppi, 8-bit colours, 1050 nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

The handsets are the first smartphones in the world to come with the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 Mobile Platform Chipset under the hood. The phones run on Android 16 on the software side. You get 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage on the G57 Power 5G. The G57 5G gets 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.

There is a dual camera setup on the back of the device. This includes a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary camera with f/1.8 Aperture and an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor. On the front, this Motorola device has a 8MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

A 5200mAh battery with 30W Fast charging support backs the Moto G57 5G while the Power variant has a 7000mAh battery with 30W fast charging. The phones have connectivity features like 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/QZSS/Galileo, NFC, a 3.5mm Headphone jack and a USB Type-C port for charging. They get stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, MIL-STD-810H certification, IP64 rating, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well.