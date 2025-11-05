Moto G 5G 2026, Moto G Play 5G 2026 Launched in the US with MediaTek Chips

Moto G 5G 2026 and Moto G Play 5G 2026 have been announced in the US as successors to the 2025 models launched earlier this year in January. The new devices come powered with MediaTek processors, Android 16 out of the box, IP52 rating, and much more. Here’s everything they offer.

Moto G 5G 2026, Moto G Play 5G 2026: Price

The Moto G 5G 2026 comes in Pantone Slipstream and Cattleya Orchid shades and is priced at USD 199.99 (approx Rs 17,800) for the sole 4GB + 128GB model. It will be sold online at motorola.com starting December 11, followed by Best Buy and Amazon.com from January 15.

The Moto G Play 5G 2026 comes in a single Pantone Slipstream colour and is priced at USD 169.99 (approx Rs 15,000) for the single 4GB + 64GB version and will be available to buy at motorola.com starting November 13. It will also be available via Best Buy in the near future.

Moto G 5G 2026, Moto G Play 5G 2026: Specifications

The Moto G 5G 2026 and Moto G Play 5G 2026 sport a 6.7-inch IPS LCD HD+ display with a 1604 x 720 Pixels resolution. It has a punch-hole cutout at the center. In addition, the display has a 120Hz Refresh Rate, 263 ppi, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The handsets pack MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Chipset under the hood. The phones runs on Android 16 on the software side. You get 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM on both, and 64GB storage on the G Play 5G 2026 and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage on the Moto G 5G 2026. Both of them support expandable storage up to 1TB as well.

There is a dual camera setup on the back of the Moto G 5G 2026. This includes a 50MP primary camera with f/1.8 Aperture and a 2MP f/2.5 macro sensor. On the front, this Motorola device has a 32MP selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

The Moto G Play 5G 2026 gets a single 32MP f/2.2 rear camera and an 8MP f/2.0 selfie sensor on the front.

A 5200mAh battery backs up the devices with 30W Fast charging support on the Moto G 5G 2026 and 18W charging on the G Play 5G 2026. The phones have connectivity features like 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/GLONASS/QZSS/Galileo, NFC, a 3.5mm Headphone jack (only in Moto G 2026) and a USB Type-C port for charging. They also get stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. Finally, they also have a water-repellent design.