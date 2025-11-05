Moto G67 Power 5G Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Availability

Moto G67 Power 5G has been announced in India as the brand’s latest budget offering with a Snapdragon Chipset under the hood. The device gets a huge 7000mAh battery under the hood which remains its USP. It runs on Android 15 out of the box and is also IP rated. Here’s everything else to know about the device.

Moto G67 Power 5G: Price, Availability

Moto G67 Power 5G is priced at Rs 15,999 for the single 8GB + 128GB model and will be available from November 12 at 12PM IST via Motorola’s website, Flipkart, and other retail stores across the country. It comes in Parachute Purple, Blue Curacao, and Cilantro. One can also avail a Rs 1,000 bank discount with Axis bank and SBI bank cards.

Moto G67 Power 5G: Specifications

Moto G67 Power 5G features a 6.7-inch flat screen with an FHD+ Resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, 391 ppi, and support for 1050 nits of peak brightness. The screen also has Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Running on Hello UI (Android 15), the company guarantees 1 year of OS upgrades and 3 years of security updates for the device.

There’s a 50MP f/1.8 Sony LYT-600 primary rear camera, paired with an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor and a flicker sensor. It gets a 32MP f/2.2 sensor on the front for selfies.

The G67 Power 5G gets a 7000mAh cell with 30W fast wired charging. Connectivity options on the handset include Bluetooth v5.1, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, 5G, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port for charging. It further gets stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology and IP64 protection.