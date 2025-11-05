Portronics Apollo 30 Bluetooth Speaker Launched in India

Portronics Apollo 30 Bluetooth speaker has been announced in India with a 30W audio output along with Karaoke mic support and RGB Ring LED lights. Here’s everything else you’d want to know about the new speaker from Portronics.

Portronics Apollo 30: Price, Availability

The Portronics Apollo 30 is priced at Rs 2,299 and comes with a 12-month warranty. It is available on Portronics.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and leading offline retail stores across India.

Portronics Apollo 30: Features

The Apollo 30 claims to deliver a “room-filling sound” with its 30W HD output, making it apt for house parties, karaoke nights, and outdoor gatherings. It features Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, ensuring stable pairing and faster wireless performance across devices. The addition of a wireless karaoke microphone lets users sing, perform duets, and enjoy without the hassle of tangled cables.

The Apollo 30 features dynamic RGB ring LED lights that pulse in sync with the music. The speaker’s modern black matte finish with orange grab handle ensures both style and portability—so you can carry your music wherever you go. The top control panel provides access to all key functions—from play/pause, lighting modes, and volume adjustments to echo control.

In addition, the Apollo 30 features a high-capacity battery offering up to 5 hours of playtime and a Type-C Fast charging port. The built-in echo and volume controls on the microphone let users fine-tune their vocals for clarity and balance, making it an ideal pick for singers, entertainers, and families alike.

The company recently also announced the Portronics Beem 540 Smart LED portable projector. The projector offers a native 720p (1280 × 720) Resolution while supporting 1080p input. With a brightness rating of 6000 lumens and a contrast ratio of 2000:1, users can expect vibrant colors and clear images even in moderately lit environments. The LED light source ensures a lamp life of up to 40,000 hours, making it a long-lasting option for frequent use.