Google Debuts AI Mode Shortcut in Chrome for Android and iOS

Google has released a new AI Mode shortcut in Chrome for Android and iOS, allowing users to quickly use the feature instead of going to the Google website first. However, the shortcut is limited to the US for now. Google also announced new Agentic capabilities in AI mode, allowing for booking of event tickets.

“We’re making it easier to access AI Mode, our most powerful AI search experience, when you’re on the go in Chrome on iOS and Android,” said Google in a blog post. Available today in the U.S., you’ll now see an AI mode button under the search bar when opening a “New Tab” page in Chrome.

Google notes the AI mode shortcut in Chrome for Android and iOS will also soon be coming to 160 new countries and other languages, including Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese and more across all your devices, from desktop to mobile.

Next, Google announced that new agentic capabilities are launching in AI Mode where you can now get help booking event tickets or beauty & wellness appointments. This feature is available to all users opted into Labs in the U.S., with higher limits for Google AI Pro & Ultra subscribers.

Back in August, Agentic capabilities in AI mode were announced by the company where you could make restaurant reservations without any manual intervention. For example, you can ask about getting a dinner reservation with friends that includes multiple constraints and preferences — like party size, date, time, location and preferred cuisine — and AI Mode will streamline this process. Searching across multiple reservation platforms and websites, it will find real-time availability for restaurants that meet your specific needs — and then present you with a curated list of restaurants with available reservation slots to choose from,” explained Google.