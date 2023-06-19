Top upcoming smartphones we are excited for

Nothing entered the smartphone space only a year ago and the brand is off to a great start, thanks to the success of Nothing Phone (1). The first smartphone from the brand kept design as its main focus and came with LED lights on the back which Nothing likes to call as the ‘Glyph interface’, that also happens to be the USP of the device.

Now, with Phone (2) launch confirmed to take place next month on the 11th, it will be worth seeing what Nothing has in stores, not only in terms of design but mainly with regards to software. This is because Nothing Phone (2) is going to sport Nothing OS 2.0 that has apparently been developed from scratch, and that too from the former developers of one of the most popular Android skins out there – OxygenOS.

The Phone (2) has already been confirmed to sport a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 putting it right at the top alongside the bigger players to compete with, such as Samsung, OnePlus and more. Whether Phone (2) build upon the success of its predecessor or will it be just another regular smartphone, remains to be seen.