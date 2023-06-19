Top upcoming smartphones we are excited for

The smartphone industry is growing with a rapid pace and no manufacturer is showing signs of a slow down. With advancements in each generation of devices, such as those from Nothing, Samsung, Apple, OnePlus and more, it is going to be an exciting journey ahead, both for the brands and the consumers. So here are some upcoming smartphones we are looking forward to.
1Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
With Samsung’ upcoming generation of foldable smartphones is right around the corner, we are looking forward to what the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is going to bring to the table. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is coming with a major overhaul for the cover screen with a PC Folder-like design. The device is departing from having the smaller 1.9-inch cover screen and is going to have a 3.4-inch one.
Apart from this, the Z Flip 5 is also purported to have support for optimised Google apps so these could look better and more suited to the smaller external screen. Finally, this change will bring Samsung in line with other OEMs who are making flip-style foldables with a much larger cover screen and have been ahead of Samsung. The device is also expected to have the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 under the hood so it shouldn’t be compromising on performance either.
2Nothing Phone (2)
Nothing entered the smartphone space only a year ago and the brand is off to a great start, thanks to the success of Nothing Phone (1). The first smartphone from the brand kept design as its main focus and came with LED lights on the back which Nothing likes to call as the ‘Glyph interface’, that also happens to be the USP of the device.
Now, with Phone (2) launch confirmed to take place next month on the 11th, it will be worth seeing what Nothing has in stores, not only in terms of design but mainly with regards to software. This is because Nothing Phone (2) is going to sport Nothing OS 2.0 that has apparently been developed from scratch, and that too from the former developers of one of the most popular Android skins out there – OxygenOS.
The Phone (2) has already been confirmed to sport a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 putting it right at the top alongside the bigger players to compete with, such as Samsung, OnePlus and more. Whether Phone (2) build upon the success of its predecessor or will it be just another regular smartphone, remains to be seen.
3Google Pixel 8 Pro
Google’s smartphones have taken off in terms of popularity since Pixel 6, as Google worked hard on its design, made it their own and also introduced its own in-house chip called Tensor. Since then, we have only been seeing minor tweaks in the design language but with one of its upcoming flagship smartphones, the Pixel 8 Pro, it is expected that Google will go a step ahead and will introduce a rather major change in design.
Leaks have already been suggesting that Google Pixel 8 Pro will have more rounded edges compared to its predecessor, and will have a flat display. While curved displays are definitely not bad, flat ones are also liked by many and a refresh in Google’s already appealing design language is most welcome.
4iPhone 15 Ultra
Reports say that Apple’ iPhone 15 lineup for 2023 isn’t going to include 4 but 5 iPhones, where the crown for the most powerful iPhone would go to iPhone 15 Ultra and not the 15 Pro Max. The renders for the iPhone 15 Pro models have already leaked but there’s no news about what the Ultra model is supposed to bring.
However, if it exists, the iPhone 15 Ultra could be a smartphone that may sport never-been-seen-before features and specifications, and will also be most powerful and premium iPhone made by Apple till date.
5OnePlus 12
OnePlus has had its fair share of success and the brand has been able to pull off a fanbase of not just tech enthusiasts but also general consumers. It seems like the brand is already working on its next generation of flagship, the OnePlus 12, with some of the most powerful specifications ever seen in an Android device.
It is said to employ a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and also a 64MP periscope telephoto camera which would be a first for the brand. The OnePlus 11 is already a solid flagship for the price and the OnePlus 12 should be even better.