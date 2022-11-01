HomeGalleryNokia G60 5G - Features, Price and Availability

Nokia G60 5G – Features, Price and Availability

By The Mobile Indian Network
Nokia G60 5G features

Nokia G60 5G has been launched in India. It is a mid-end smartphone which comes with stock Android. Let’s check out the features, price and availability of the G60.

1
Nokia G60 5G price and Availability in availability

Nokia G60 5G display

The Nokia G60 5G is available to pre-order in India from the official Nokia store until November 7. During this period, one will also get Nokia Power Earbuds Lite worth Rs 3,599 for free. The Nokia handset comes in Black and Ice colour options and is priced at Rs. 29,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

2
The Nokia G60 5G includes both 5G non-standalone (NSA) architecture and Jio’s True 5G standalone (SA) connectivity.

3
Nokia G60 5G processor and Android version

Nokia G60 5G is powered by Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. It runs on Android 12 and is guaranteed to receive up to three OS upgrades and up to three years of monthly Android security updates. It also has IP52 rating, which protects it from water as well as more common elements like overheating and most types of dust.

4
You’ll get a 6.58-inch display with full HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) and a 120Hz refresh rate with the Nokia G60 5G. The screen also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and has a brightness of 500 nits.

5
Nokia G60 5G Battery

The Nokia G60 5G features a 4,500 mAh battery and supports fast charging up to 20W. The battery life is reported to be able to last up to 2 days.

6
This is a dual-SIM 5G smartphone that also comes with eSIM support. It includes dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, and NFC connectivity. The phone also has a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

7
The Nokia G60 5G features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main lens, an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a depth sensor. There’s also an 8-megapixel front camera. It supports features like Night Mode 2.0, Dark Vision and AI Portrait, the Nokia G60 5G is the perfect smartphone for photographers of all levels.

Nokia G60 5G

Nokia G60 5G
  • ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • RAM (GB)4, 6
  • Storage64, 128
  • Display6.58-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera8MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 5MP + 2MP
  • Battery4500mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 12

