Nokia X30 5G, G60 5G, C31 smartphones announced, India launch soon

Nokia has announced a trio of new smartphones today, including the Nokia X30 5G, Nokia G60 5G, and the Nokia C31. The Nokia X30 5G and the G60 5G share the same processor, which is the Snapdragon 695, and are promised to get 3 years of major OS upgrades. India launch will be announced soon.

The four new devices will be available in select markets globally starting today at the following prices:

• Nokia X30 5G comes in Cloudy Blue or Ice White and is available in 6/128 GB and 8/256 GB memory and storage configurations starting at a global average RRP of 529 EUR (approx Rs 42,200).

• Nokia G60 5G comes in Pure Black or Ice Grey and is available in 4/64 GB, 4/128 GB and 6/128 GB memory and storage configurations starting at a global average RRP of 319 EUR (approx Rs 25,400).

• Nokia C31 comes in Mint, Charcoal and Cyan and is available in 3/32 GB, 4/64 GB, and 4/128 GB memory and storage configurations starting at global average RRP of 239 EUR (approx Rs 19,000).

Nokia X30 5G Specifications

The Nokia X30 5G sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, up to 700 nits peak brightness, 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard UFS 2.2 storage.

It also features an in-display fingerprint scanner. For the camera, the Nokia X30 comes with a dual-rear camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor with Auto Focus, OIS and a 13MP ultra-wide angle f/2.4 sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel f/2.4 selfie camera sensor with Fixed Focus.

The Nokia X30 5G packs a 4200mAh battery with 800 charging cycles and 33W fast charging support, The smartphone runs on Android 12 out of the box with 3 years of guaranteed major OS updates. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Dual-Band Wifi, NFC, USB-C port for charging, and Bluetooth 5.0. Additional features include an IP67 rating.

Nokia G60 5G Specifications

The Nokia G60 5G features a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. The phone has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood. It has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. Moreover, the phone has support for expandable storage up to 1TB.

For optics, the Nokia G60 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup. It includes a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor, along with a 5-megapixel f/2.0 ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth sensor. On the front, there’s an 8-megapixel f/2.0 fixed focus sensor. The device runs on Android 12 with 3 years of guaranteed major OS upgrades.

The Nokia G300 is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button and an IP52 rating as well.

Nokia C31 Specifications

The Nokia C31 features a 6.7-inch HD+ display with 1600 × 720 pixels resolution. It packs a 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A1 processor with IMG8322 GPU. The C31 gets upto 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM. For storage, the phone gets up to 128GB. Further, there is expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD.

The C31 gets a triple rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an autofocus lens p, 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has a 5-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone runs on Android 12. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB (with OTG), and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Lastly, the Nokia C21 Plus has a 5050mAh battery with 10W charging and a promise of 3-day battery life and IP52 rating.