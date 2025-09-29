Smartphones Launching in October 2025: OnePlus 15 5G, Oppo Find X9 5G Series, and More

October 2025 is shaping up to be a busy month for smartphone fans. Several major brands have set their sights on October launches across China, India and other markets. From the OnePlus 15 to Samsung’s experimental tri-fold, here’s a tidy roundup of the smartphones launching in October 2025.
1OnePlus 15 (China Launch)
The OnePlus 15 is the brand’s next flagship refresh with a refined design, improved camera hardware and Fast charging improvements. Reports point to a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, a 6.78-inch 1.5K 165Hz high-refresh AMOLED display, an 7000mAh battery, 90W fast wired charging, a 50MP triple rear camera setup with a periscope zoom lens, and a focus on a slimmer profile compared with last year’s model. A global rollout typically follows the China debut.
Launch Date (Expected)
The OnePlus 15 is expected to launch in China on October 27, 2025.
Expected Price
No official pricing has been announced yet for the OnePlus 15; expect flagship-level pricing when details are confirmed. In India, it could be priced at around Rs 75,000.
2Vivo X300 Series (China Launch)
Vivo has positioned the X300 series as a camera- and design-focused flagship lineup. The lineup will consist of the Vivo X300 and the X300 Pro, both powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. They look similar to last year’s X200 series but with upgraded internals. They’ll run on Origin OS 6 based on Android 16. The Pro model will come with 16GB RAM, 1TB UFS 4.1 four-lane storage, and a 6,510mAh battery as per reports. The vivo X300 Pro will also have the VS1 and V3+ chips under the hood. The X300 on the other hand will have a smaller battery and will get a 6.31-inch display.
Launch Date (Confirmed)
Vivo X300 series is amongst smartphones launching in October 2025, and the confirmed date is 13th, for China.
Expected Price
Vivo has not disclosed pricing yet for the X300 series; official prices should be revealed at launch. One can expect it to be priced above Rs 70,000, in India at least.
3Oppo Find X9 Series (China Launch)
The Oppo Find X9 family is set to continue Oppo’s push on display and charging technology — expect a premium AMOLED screen, faster wired/wireless charging, and ColorOS 16 out of the box. Oppo will also bring incremental camera and AI improvements compared with the Find X8 series.
Launch Date (Confirmed)
Oppo will unveil the Find X9 series in China on October 16, 2025. The company has confirmed a global launch will take place later. The devices will also come to India at a later date, likely in November. The Find X9 and the Find X9 Pro will sport triple cameras including a 200MP Samsung HP5 periscope sensor on the Pro. The Pro model is also expected to pack a 50MP Sony LYT-828 primary camera and a 50MP Samsung JN5 ultra-wide camera. Both will have the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipsets, likely with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage.
Expected Price
The Find X9 will likely retail for above Rs 75,000 in India while the Pro model could cost above a lakh.
4iQOO 15 (China Launch)
iQOO’s 15 series is expected to target performance-minded users and mobile gamers, with top-tier silicon, robust cooling solutions and high refresh-rate displays. The line typically competes on raw specs and value for performance. It will have the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset under the hood.
Launch Date (Expected)
iQOO is expected to launch the iQOO 15 in China sometime in October 2025; the exact date has not been announced yet.
Expected Price
No official pricing has been shared yet for the iQOO 15; iQOO historically positions its flagships competitively versus other performance phones. In India, it could cost around Rs 60,000 upon launch.
5Realme GT 8 Pro (China Launch)
Realme has confirmed the GT 8 Pro will arrive in October. The GT series focuses on delivering flagship-level performance at aggressive price points — expect a curved AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5-class chipset, and gaming/thermal improvements. It could offer a 7000mAh+ battery, 120W wired charging, and a 2K Resolution screen with a 144Hz refresh rate.
Launch Date (Confirmed)
Realme has confirmed the GT 8 Pro will launch in October 2025, though the exact date is yet to be announced.
Expected Price
In India, once the device launches, it could be priced around Rs 70,000.
6Motorola EDGE 60 Neo 5G (India Launch)
Motorola is rumoured to be amongst brands who have smartphones launching in October 2025. It has already launched the Edge 60 Neo 5G in global markets and an India launch could be on the cards. The Edge 60 Neo 5G sports a 6.36-inch 120Hz pOLED LTPO display, 1.5K resolution, 3000 nits peak HDR brightness, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 300Hz touch sampling rate, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and Gorilla Glass 7i protection.
The Edge 60 Neo 5G gets a 32MP f/2.4 front-facing camera for selfies. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC paired with up to 512GB uMCP storage. The device has up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM.
The Edge 60 Neo 5G packs a 5200mAh battery with 68W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging. There is a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP f/1.8 Sony LYTIA 700C primary sensor with OIS, a 13MP f/2.4 ultra-wide angle sensor with PDAF and Macro Vision, and a 10MP f/2.0 telephoto sensor with 3x Optical Zoom and OIS.
It runs on Android 15 out of the box. The device also gets moto AI features. For connectivity, it features Bluetooth v5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging. It is also IP68 + IP69 rated. In addition, it packs stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.
Launch Date (Rumoured)
The Motorola Edge 60 Neo 5G is rumoured to come to India in October 2025; no date has been confirmed by Motorola.
Expected Price
The Edge 60 Neo comes in PANTONE Latte, PANTONE Frostbite, PANTONE Poinciana and PANTONE Grisaille colours and is priced at €399 (approx Rs 41,145) in Europe. In India, though, it could be priced much cheaper, at about Rs 25,000 or less.
7Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-Fold (Korea, China Launch)
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Tri-Fold is the most experimental entry on this list — a tri-fold design with dual hinges that aims to expand multitasking and tablet-sized screen real estate while keeping a pocketable form when folded. If it arrives, expect flagship-grade displays, advanced hinge engineering and premium pricing.
Launch Date (Rumoured)
The Galaxy Z Tri-Fold is rumoured to debut in October 2025 in Korea and China, but Samsung has not confirmed any official date.
Expected Price
No official price has been revealed; given the complex hardware, expect a premium price well above standard flagships.
October is shaping up to be another busy month for handset launches. From the performance-focused OnePlus 15 and iQOO 15 to the premium Oppo Find X9 and Vivo X300 series, there’s plenty to look forward to among the smartphones launching in October 2025.