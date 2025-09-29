Smartphones Launching in October 2025: OnePlus 15 5G, Oppo Find X9 5G Series, and More

The OnePlus 15 is the brand’s next flagship refresh with a refined design, improved camera hardware and Fast charging improvements. Reports point to a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, a 6.78-inch 1.5K 165Hz high-refresh AMOLED display, an 7000mAh battery, 90W fast wired charging, a 50MP triple rear camera setup with a periscope zoom lens, and a focus on a slimmer profile compared with last year’s model. A global rollout typically follows the China debut.

Launch Date (Expected)

The OnePlus 15 is expected to launch in China on October 27, 2025.

Expected Price

No official pricing has been announced yet for the OnePlus 15; expect flagship-level pricing when details are confirmed. In India, it could be priced at around Rs 75,000.