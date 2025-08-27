Smartphones Launching in September 2025: iPhone 17 Series, Galaxy S25 FE, and More

September 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting months of the year for smartphone enthusiasts. Apple is all set to unveil its next-generation iPhones, while Samsung, Oppo, and others are also lining up new launches. Here’s a roundup of both confirmed and expected smartphones launching in September 2025.
1iPhone 17 Series (Global & India Launch)
Apple’s annual iPhone refresh is easily the biggest highlight of September, and 2025 will be no different. The iPhone 17 series smartphones launching in September 2025 are set to debut with several improvements in design, performance, and cameras. The lineup is expected to include the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Leaks suggest the Air could measure just 5.5–5.6 mm thin, making it the slimmest iPhone ever—designed to replace the long-standing “Plus” variant. However, it is also expected to sport a 2900mAh battery which could be a potential issue but we can’t say for sure as Apple may have pulled some serious software and chip optimisation to make it last long.
All models are rumored to feature OLED displays, with displays ranging from 6.3 to 6.9 inches. Apple could also use an Anti-Reflective display in iPhone 17 Pro & iPhone 17 Pro Max. The display is also said to be more scratch resistant than before.
As expected, Apple will limit the feature to the Pro models while the iPhone 17 and 17 Air will miss out on it. However, the 17 and 17 Air are set to get their own display upgrades, especially support for 120Hz refresh rate. Previous leaks suggest that it won’t support the ProMotion technology, though, which means these won’t be LTPO panels so the Refresh Rate won’t go down till 1Hz like in the Pro models.
Design-wise, the Pro models may ditch titanium for sleek aluminum frames and incorporate a new rectangular rear camera bar. The iPhone 17 design is expected to be the same as the iPhone 16, while the 17 Air will have a pill-shaped module with a single camera sensor. Camera upgrades include 48 MP telephoto capabilities (especially in the Pro Max) and enhanced AI camera processing.
iPhone 17 Series: Launch Date (Confirmed)
Apple has confirmed its Awe Dropping event for September 10, 2025. The iPhone 17 series should likely on pre-orders in select countries within days, with India sales beginning later in September.
iPhone 17 Series: Expected Price
Pricing is likely to remain similar to last year’s iPhone 16 lineup. The base iPhone 17 could start at around Rs 80,000 in India, while the Pro Max might cross Rs 1,50,000.
2Samsung Galaxy S25 FE (Global & India Launch)
Samsung is preparing to bring back its “Fan Edition” series in September 2025 with the Galaxy S25 FE. Positioned as a more affordable alternative to the Galaxy S25, the FE model will retain many premium features while cutting down costs.
The device is rumoured to feature a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 2000 nits brightness. Under the hood, it may come in two variants — one powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 (for select regions) and another with the Exynos 2500 (for markets like India).
On the camera front, the S25 FE could include a triple setup with a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto with 3x zoom. A 12MP front camera is expected for selfies. A 4800mAh battery with 45W wired Fast charging and wireless charging support should also be part of the package.
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Launch Date (Expected)
The S25 FE is expected to debut globally in mid-September 2025, alongside or shortly after the iPhone 17 launch.
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Expected Price
The device is likely to be priced between Rs 55,000 and Rs 60,000 in India, positioning it as a flagship alternative at a lower price point.
3Oppo F31 Series (India Launch)
Oppo is preparing to launch its F31 series in India this September, following the success of the F29 lineup earlier this year. The series will reportedly include the Oppo F31, F31 Pro, and F31 Pro+.
All three phones in the lineup will pack a large 7,000mAh battery. The top-end Oppo F31 Pro+ is expected to feature a flat display and run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It will be the top-end smartphone in the F31 series.
The Oppo F31 Pro is tipped to be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7300 SoC, while the vanilla Oppo F31 may come with the Dimensity 6300. Both the F31 and F31 Pro are said to support 80W fast charging.
Oppo F31 Series: Launch Date (Expected)
The Oppo F31 series is expected to debut in India between September 12 and September 14. We’ll know more about the devices once Oppo officially starts teasing them.
Oppo F31 Series: Expected Price
The Oppo F31 could start around Rs 20,000, while the Pro models may range between Rs 25,000 and Rs 35,000.
4Samsung Galaxy A17 5G (India Launch)
Samsung is also expected to expand its A-series lineup with the Galaxy A17 5G in September. Positioned as a mid-range device, it is aimed at users who want reliable performance and 5G support at a more affordable price.
The Galaxy A17 5G has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. An octa-core Exynos 1330 SoC powers the phone. It comes with a built-in storage of 128GB, which can be expanded to 1TB with a microSD card. There’s support for 4GB of RAM.
The phone comes with One UI 7.0 pre-loaded, which is based on Android 15. The device is set to receive six years of Android OS updates along with 6 years of security patches as well.
The triple camera setup on the back comprises of a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor with 10x magnification, a 5-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 camera with a macro sensor. The front camera has a 13-megapixel sensor.
The A17 5G includes a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W wired fast charging. It further gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Connectivity options on the device includes Bluetooth v5.3, Wi-Fi 5, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging. The handset is also IP54 rated as well.
Samsung Galaxy A17 5G: Launch Date (Expected)
The device is expected to debut in India by late September 2025.
Samsung Galaxy A17 5G: Expected Price
The Galaxy A17 5G could be priced under Rs 20,000 in India, making it a strong competitor in the mid-range 5G segment. The handset is priced at EUR 239 (approx Rs 24,000) for the 4GB + 128GB version in Europe.