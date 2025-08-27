Smartphones Launching in September 2025: iPhone 17 Series, Galaxy S25 FE, and More

Apple’s annual iPhone refresh is easily the biggest highlight of September, and 2025 will be no different. The iPhone 17 series smartphones launching in September 2025 are set to debut with several improvements in design, performance, and cameras. The lineup is expected to include the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Leaks suggest the Air could measure just 5.5–5.6 mm thin, making it the slimmest iPhone ever—designed to replace the long-standing “Plus” variant. However, it is also expected to sport a 2900mAh battery which could be a potential issue but we can’t say for sure as Apple may have pulled some serious software and chip optimisation to make it last long.

All models are rumored to feature OLED displays, with displays ranging from 6.3 to 6.9 inches. Apple could also use an Anti-Reflective display in iPhone 17 Pro & iPhone 17 Pro Max. The display is also said to be more scratch resistant than before.

As expected, Apple will limit the feature to the Pro models while the iPhone 17 and 17 Air will miss out on it. However, the 17 and 17 Air are set to get their own display upgrades, especially support for 120Hz refresh rate. Previous leaks suggest that it won’t support the ProMotion technology, though, which means these won’t be LTPO panels so the Refresh Rate won’t go down till 1Hz like in the Pro models.

Design-wise, the Pro models may ditch titanium for sleek aluminum frames and incorporate a new rectangular rear camera bar. The iPhone 17 design is expected to be the same as the iPhone 16, while the 17 Air will have a pill-shaped module with a single camera sensor. Camera upgrades include 48 MP telephoto capabilities (especially in the Pro Max) and enhanced AI camera processing.

iPhone 17 Series: Launch Date (Confirmed)

Apple has confirmed its Awe Dropping event for September 10, 2025. The iPhone 17 series should likely on pre-orders in select countries within days, with India sales beginning later in September.

iPhone 17 Series: Expected Price

Pricing is likely to remain similar to last year’s iPhone 16 lineup. The base iPhone 17 could start at around Rs 80,000 in India, while the Pro Max might cross Rs 1,50,000.