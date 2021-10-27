Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 778G Plus, 480 Plus, 680, 695 5G SoCs

Qualcomm is expanding its portfolio across mid-range and budget chips. The company is now introducing four new chipsets, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus, Snapdragon 695 5G, Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G and the Snapdragon 680 4G.

These 5G and 4G mobile platforms enable increased performance and capabilities to provide OEMs with additional options to help meet the existing demand, says Qualcomm.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G

The Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G SoC succeeds the original 778G SoC with the boost of up to 2.5GHz, instead of 2.4GHz. It has the same Adreno 642L GPU but with a claimed improvement of up to 20% in performance. Other specifications such as AI capabilities, 5G modem, wireless connectivity options, ISP, etc., remain the same as before.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G

The Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G chipset slightly improves the Snapdragon 480 that launched earlier this year. The plus variant is still built on an 8nm node, featuring the same Kryo 460 CPU cores and the Adeno 619 GPU. However, it offers better CPU and GPU performance than the previous model. The prime core now has a maximum clock speed of 2.2Ghz, bumped up from 2.0Ghz.

The chipset is designed for affordable 5G phones. Further, it features the Snapdragon X51 5G modem RF-system, support for FHD+ displays with a peak refresh rate of 120Hz, Spectra 345 ISP, and QC4+ support.

Read More: Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 to be made using Samsung’s 4nm process

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G succeeded the Snapdragon 690 SoC last year, with mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G. The chip is made using 6nm node instead of 8nm used for older 690.

This platform features up to 30% faster graphics rendering and 15% improvement in CPU performance (compared to Snapdragon 690), enabling immersive gaming, high-end capture, and increased productivity. This SoC is based on Qualcomm’s Kryo 660 CPU cores (up to 2.2GHz), and it has the Adreno 619 GPU.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680

The Snapdragon 680 4G is a chip for 4G smartphones, built on the 6nm process. The SoC is based on Qualcomm’s Kryo 265 CPU cores and packs the Adreno 610 GPU. For connectivity, it is equipped with a Snapdragon X11 LTE modem and FastConnect 6100 Subsystem. There’s Spectra 246 ISP and QC3 support as well. In addition, the chipset can offer support for FHD+ displays at a peak 90Hz refresh rate.

Smartphone makers including HMD Global, Honor, Motorola, OPPO, Vivo, and Xiaomi have shown interest in these chips. As a result, we should see these companies’ phones equipped with the new chipsets in the coming months.