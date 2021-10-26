ZOOOK launches Multi-Device keyboard FingerPad with Touch Pad

ZOOOK has launched ZOOOK FingerPad keyboard in India. Priced at Rs 2999, the USB-powered wireless Bluetooth keyboard from the house of ZOOOK is up for grabs on Amazon.

ZOOOK FingerPad Features

The Bluetooth keyboard with Touch Pad is ultra-portable and hence can be carried along both at home and office. The keyboard is equipped with Touchpad Mouse function for mac OS, Android as well as Windows. It is compatible with all Bluetooth-enabled tablets, smartphones, laptops and computers.

As many as three different devices equipped with Bluetooth can be paired at once with the ZOOOK FingerPad keyboard. It essentially means users can toggle between three devices – including smartphone, iPad, Macbook etc without any hassle. Besides, there’s a cradle at the top for comfortably holding the connected devices. Moreover, its X-Type Scissor Keycap structure adds to the style and durability quotient.

The ZOOOK FingerPad comes packed with a whopping 180mAh battery. You can work uninterrupted for more than 112 hours. In addition to it, the Bluetooth keyboard with touchpad offers a standby time of nearly two months following a charge of just two hours. You can also connect the device with supported television sets.

Previously, ZOOOK launched Melody Bar and Harmony Bar soundbars at introductory prices of Rs 1999 and Rs 1699, respectively. ZOOOK Harmony Bar is available on Amazon, and Melody Bar is available in offline stores.

While ZOOOK Melody Bar offers a powerful 24 Watts output, the Harmony Bar promises an output of at least 20 Watts. Packed in a modern look, the compact soundbars from the French lifestyle brand are extremely easy to use and portable. Powered with the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology, these soundbars also support USB, TF Card, Aux-In, and Handsfree connectivity.

Both ZOOOK Melody Bar and ZOOOK Harmony Bar are powered with powerful 4000mAh batteries that enable a music playback time of at least 10 hours following one complete charge cycle.