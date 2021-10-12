ZOOOK launches Melody Bar and Harmony Bar soundbars

ZOOOK has introduced an all-new range of innovative compact soundbars–ZOOOK Melody Bar and ZOOOK Harmony Bar. The Melody and Harmony variants have been launched at introductory prices of Rs 1999 and Rs 1699, respectively.

ZOOOK Harmony Bar is available on Amazon, and Melody Bar is available in offline stores.

ZOOOK Harmony Bar & Melody Bar Features

While ZOOOK Melody Bar offers a powerful 24 Watts output, the Harmony Bar promises an output of at least 20 Watts. Packed in a modern look, the compact soundbars from the French lifestyle brand are extremely easy to use and portable. Powered with the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology, these soundbars also support USB, TF Card, Aux-In, and Handsfree connectivity.

Both ZOOOK Melody Bar and ZOOOK Harmony Bar are powered with powerful 4000mAh batteries that enable a music playback time of at least 10 hours following one complete charge cycle.

Speaking about the new range, Country Head-India at ZOOOK, Achin Gupta said, “With the new compact soundbars, we intend to provide the immersive stereo and audio experience that is predominantly scarce in the affordable segment. In sync with the needs of the Indian market, especially in the wake of the new normal, we have laid greater emphasis on portability as well as affordability without any compromise on the sound quality. Our new offerings take forward our ethos of making instrumental changes in people’s life through innovative consumer technology products.”

Previously, ZOOOK Color Blast Bluetooth Speaker was launched with RGB Lights. ZOOOK Color Blast is available in all leading online as well as offline stores. The Bluetooth speaker is currently available for Rs 3,499.

The speaker comes with intuitively designed buttons for volume adjustment, track change and play/pause control. In addition, the speaker supports voice assistants Siri and Ok Google and comes with a type C charging port.

It is equipped with the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology. Apart from streaming any playlist, the speaker eases calling as it has an in-built microphone.