Zebronics launches ZEB-BT800RUF Made-in-India tower speaker

Consumer electronics and lifestyle accessories brand Zebronics has today announced the launch of Made-in-India tower speaker ZEB-BT800RUF. The company claims that the tower speaker comes with a wired mic to enhance your house party experience.

Zebronics ZEB-BT800RUF is available at a special offer price of Rs 5,099 available on Amazon India.

Zebronics ZEB-BT800RUF Features

ZEB-BT800RUF tower speaker can be ideally used for house parties, and small get-together. It comes with a minimalist design and is super compact and portable enough to move across the room. Apart from its compact form factor, it is also decor friendly. Further, it comes with a wired mic. The tower speaker features dual drivers and subwoofer for better sound quality. Besides, the tower speaker has dual 3” full-range driver & 5.3” subwoofer positioned to give a superior audio experience.

In adition, the speaker comes with multi-connectivity options like you can stream your music wirelessly with BT. Lastly, the speaker also comes with input options like USB//AUX including a built-in FM Radio.

Addressing the product launch Pradeep Doshi, Director at Zebronics said, “We’re committed to bring best in class, high-quality audio products in India. We are extremely proud to launch our ZEB-BT800RUF tower speaker that aligns with PM Narendra Modi’s initiative “Vocal for Local” and Aatmnirbhar Bharat which is gaining momentum rapidly, and we’re dedicated to bringing more products that are built with love in India.”

Previously, Zebronics launched ZEB-YOGA 3 wireless earphones for Rs 699. The wireless neckband has metallic magnetic earpieces and is designed for durability with the superior build quality. They neckband earphone features 14mm drivers for a well-balanced. The earphones are claimed to offer 17 hours of playback time and comes with controls for media, and volume +/-.

Further, they also offer voice assistant for Android/iOS. In addition, the wireless neckband earphone comes with a rapid charging feature. A quick 10 mins charge can give you 8 hours of usage.