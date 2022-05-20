Zebronics launches ZEB-YOGA 3 wireless earphones for Rs 699

Zebronics has today launched wireless neckband earphones dubbed ZEB-YOGA 3 in India that feature in-ear design earbuds. The product is available at an introductory price of Rs 699 on Reliance Digital online.

ZEB-YOGA 3 Features

Featuring an ergonomic and flexible design, the wireless neckband has metallic magnetic earpieces and is designed for durability with the superior build quality. They neckband earphone features 14mm drivers for a well-balanced. The earphones are claimed to offer 17 hours of playback time and comes with controls for media, and volume +/-. Further, they also offer voice assistant for Android/iOS.

In addition, the wireless neckband earphone comes with a rapid charging feature where a quick 10 mins charge can give you 8 hours of usage.

Speaking on the launch of the product, Pradeep Doshi, Director – Zebronics India says, “ We’re always working on upgrading our product portfolio and working in line with our mission of bringing premium for masses. ZEB-Yoga 3 is the new introduction with peppy colors, so it’s not only about the performance it’s also about the style, an identity that you believe in.”

